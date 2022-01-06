In Buryatia, a snowboarder died in an avalanche at the Peak of Friendship in the Tunkinsky region. This was reported in the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Interfax…

According to the department, the deceased rode with two more people, the group was not registered.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that another skater was injured.

12 people are involved in the rescue work, the Mi-8 helicopter is ready for takeoff.

In November 2021, the bodies of two men with no signs of violent death were found on a hiking trail in a forest in the Primorsky Territory. According to the regional department of the Investigative Committee, according to preliminary data, death occurred from hypothermia.