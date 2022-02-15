Snowboard star Peperkamp exceeds expectations with sixth place on big air

Snowboard star Melissa Peperkamp finished sixth in the big air section. She surpassed all expectations in Beijing in her first Olympic final.

The gold went to Anna Gasser from Austria, the second place went to the New Zealand Zoi Sadowski Synnott and the Japanese Kokomo Murase took the bronze.

Peperkamp came out with a total score of 141.75 points, considerably higher than the day before in the semi-final. Then the Zelhemse became eleventh with 128.25. The 17-year-old snowboarder had not expected the outcome, she said afterwards. “When I had to do it today, I did better. After the second run I was even fifth. Really bizarre.”