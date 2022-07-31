With the length of the war and its repercussions, Russia, which said that its main goal is to remove the regime of President Volodymyr Zelensky from power, is working to “strangle” the Ukrainian economy and exhausting European leaders and the United States, and indeed the results are beginning to appear, Europe may face a catastrophe if it does not succeed in providing alternatives to gas before The coming winter, as the efforts made at the present time did not lead to tangible results.

Five months after the Ukraine war, the West imposed 6 packages of sanctions against Russia, the consequences of which reached all parts of the world, between a major wave of inflation and political changes that were cursed by leaders and leaders, which began with the loss of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, his majority in Parliament, and then the resignation of the President British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned.

The largest economy in Europe is also facing a gas crisis that made German Chancellor Olaf Schulz describe the war as an “unprecedented threat”, both on the security and economic levels, amid bleak prospects for the foreseeable future. While the authorities in the city of Hanover cut hot water to buildings and public institutions, reducing the maximum temperatures for heating as part of its campaign to rationalize energy expenditure.

In Washington, Americans are suffering from unprecedented rises in the cost of fuel and food that prompted President Joe Biden to release record quantities of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, amounting to one million barrels per day for 6 months, but to no avail, which would pose a threat to Democrats in the mid-term congressional elections scheduled in Next November, while they seek to maintain their majority in the US Senate and House of Representatives, which may be impossible in light of the falling popularity and worsening economic conditions.

The opposite effect of sanctions

The Italian economic analyst, George Adamund, said that Russia knew that there would be sanctions expected if it took any military action in Ukraine, as happened previously in Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014. Therefore, it prepared well through many axes, including large reserves, keeping government spending under control and betting on impact. Reverse sanctions and support allies.

Adammond added, to Sky News Arabia, that sanctions always have loopholes, which is what happened in 2014. If we look at the impact of sanctions at the time, we find that they had little repercussions on Moscow, which is the same now.

He explained that the existing fragility in the economic and financial structure of the world means that these sanctions can cause serious political and material repercussions on the global economy as a whole, not just Russia. The indirect effects have already caused disruptions in international commodity markets, and the rise in crude oil and natural gas prices.

chaos and instability

In turn, British political analyst Simon Jenkins said that Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine have rebounded in the heart of European countries.

Jenkins added, in an article in the British newspaper “The Guardian”, that these large-scale sanctions imposed by Western countries and their allies on Moscow led to an unprecedented rise in energy prices, in addition to a significant increase in inflation rates, not to mention the starvation of millions of people in many regions of the world. Because of a severe food crisis caused by the Russian war in Ukraine, which prevented the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to the countries of the world.

He continued, “If the Western military aid to Ukraine is justified to enable the Ukrainian forces to confront the Russian military machine, then the economic sanctions imposed on Moscow are not justified because they are useless and did not achieve their goals for which they were imposed, and the peoples of the world have gained nothing but suffering and devastation.”

He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still continuing his war in Ukraine despite these sanctions, and the military escalation in Ukraine continues, noting that “Putin can freeze all of Europe during the next winter after reducing Russian gas supplies to European countries by nearly 80 percent of the total. Previously, total imports through the Nordstream-1 pipeline at a time when world oil prices have skyrocketed, while food supplies to Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia have been disrupted, causing millions of people to suffer because of those sanctions.”

He cited the situation in Britain, pointing out that “gas prices there tripled within one year, which is in the interest of one party, which is Russia, which reaped huge profits from increasing its energy exports to the countries of the Asian continent, which contributed to the formation of an unprecedented surplus in its balance of payments. It also led to the strengthening of the value of the Russian currency to become one of the strongest currencies in the world today.

He explained that “Western countries are now suffering from a state of economic depression, which threatens to continue a state of chaos and political and social instability after the first spark of popular resentment was launched due to the high cost of living in many Western countries such as Britain, France, Italy and the United States.”