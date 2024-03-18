Snow | Winter has come to Finland: not even the shining sun can melt the weekend's snowfall

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, it seems that the accumulated snow is not melting at least this week.

Influence it seems that the snow accumulated during the weekend is not melting anywhere.

The most snow fell in Lahti and Jokioiin, where about a centimeter of snow accumulated over the weekend, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Pia Isolahteenmäki.

For example, the atmosphere in the port of Lahti was very wintry on Sunday morning. Sidewalks disappeared from view and small dogs could directly dive in the snow, as can be seen from the video shot by a HS reader.

A lot of snow also accumulated in Satakunta and Pirkanmaa. For example, about 15 centimeters of snow fell on Kokemäki.

Accumulations are less in southern Finland. For example, in Hyvinkää the Snow Depth increased by 12 centimeters, in Espoo by 5 centimeters and in Porvoo by 3 centimeters.

At the beginning of the week due to the impressive high pressure, especially the nights are cold. On Monday, according to Isolahteenmäki, the daytime temperature will rise just to the positive side due to the influence of the sun's heating.

“Even if the sun eats the snow a little, it won't make a significant change.”

According to Foreca's forecast, the night before Tuesday will see temperatures of up to 20 degrees below zero. Daytime temperatures are widely hovering around zero.

On Thursday, low pressure will arrive over Finland, which will bring with it extensive areas of rain to the south of Lapland. Rainfall will remain at a few centimetres. Behind the clouds, the sun does not warm much.

On Friday, there is a chance of more rain, especially in the south.

“It may be that it is more effective in the south [lumen] smelter”, Isolahteenmäki says.

However, he points out that there is still a lot to digest in some places. For example, there is still about 40 centimeters of snow in Nuuksio. Melting that amount requires a longer round-the-clock mild period.

In Lapland, Kainuu and North Ostrobothnia, bad driving weather is expected for almost the whole of Friday due to snowfall.

The weekend According to Isolahteenmäki, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecasts. At the moment, however, it looks like the weather will continue to be unstable on Saturday.

“It is possible that on Sunday the weather will get worse due to the northerly flow that is coming in.”