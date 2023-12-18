Snow | Why is winter cycling in Helsinki awful even this winter? This is how the city responds

Winter cycling in Helsinki requires perseverance, good fitness and time. According to the City of Helsinki, plowing has gone quite well this winter.

Piles of snow in the middle of the roadway, wooded slush spreading for hundreds of meters and cars parked in the middle of the bike lane. On the other hand, excellently maintained routes outside the city center.

The challenge for winter cyclists in Helsinki is the unpredictability of the condition of the bike lanes this winter as well:

“Especially in Eastern Helsinki, the brush-salted routes are at an ok level, but the enhanced plowing routes are very variable, for example, nothing had been done on Teollisuuskatu for days,” says the Helsinki resident Tomi Strömberg.

“It's hard to plan time for cycling when you don't know what condition the streets are in,” continues Strömberg, who cycles from Vuosaari to Itä-Pasila to work all year round.

In the summer season, it takes 35 minutes to travel 14 kilometers from Strömberg. Almost an hour in December snow.

“Then notice that you are much more tired after the trip.”

to Strömberg commuting to work on a bike is the most convenient way to travel, despite the snow. Recently, however, he has traveled with the bike by metro to Kalasatama, from where the trip has continued cycling towards Pasila.

It is precisely on that section that the most poorly maintained section of the trip, i.e. Teollisuuskatu, unfortunately falls.

“Sometimes, only the bits handled by the properties themselves have been taken care of. Perhaps half of the three-kilometer journey has been impassable.”

The adjacent highway is heavily trafficked and dangerous for bicycles, but sometimes Strömberg has had to pull over to the side of the road.

“Cars drive hard there, so cycling is unpleasant.”

Tomi Strömberg's bike stayed upright on the snowy Teollisuuskatu without support after the snowfall last week.

Stromberg would personally like the city to make a stronger effort to maintain the target level of winter maintenance of bike lanes.

Teollisuuskatu is one of the city's enhanced winter care routes. It means that the road should be plowed in the morning before commuting traffic by 7 o'clock and during the day within four hours after the end of the snowfall.

“It's strange that the city doesn't monitor what the contractors are doing. If you don't do the agreed work for three days, there will be no penalties,” he says, referring to Teollisuuskatu's poor condition.

“Three days is a long time if it was promised that the roads would be plowed every morning.”

Also another year-round cyclist Hannu Tuominen agrees that the condition of bike paths varies in winter. On the other hand, cycle paths in suburban areas can be in very good condition, but the winter cycling conditions in southern Helsinki are challenging:

“When you get to Musiikkitalo from Töölönlahti, everything south of it is just a potato field,” says Tuominen.

Tuominen has paid particular attention to the bike lane on Lönnrotinkatu, which is placed at the edge of the carriageway. On Wednesday of last week, he drove the entire street once from end to end.

“I was able to ride in the bike lane from Mannerheimintie to Yrjönkatu. Then the car was parked on the road, and the rest was hopeless because of the snow,” says Tuominen.

Tuominen would also like the city to take care of the maintenance of bike paths in accordance with the service promises.

“On the other hand, the criteria are bad, as nowhere is it mentioned what condition the bike path should be in after maintenance. If there is 2 centimeters of wooded slush on the road, it becomes impassable.”

The bike lane on Lönnrotinkatu should run right next to the post. Last week, the route was covered by a pile of snow.

Maintenance team manager Tarja Müllerin According to the report, the plowing of cycle paths has been handled quite well this winter in general, although there may be variations in the work areas.

“Cycle roads are always challenging, especially new bike lanes running at the level of the roadway,” he states.

The bike lane on Lönnrotinkatu is an example of a bike path on the roadway. There are similar bicycle path solutions all over the city.

“Their challenge is that the salt mössö splashes from the section of the roadway from the cars to the side of the bike lane. On those cycle paths, the need for measures is manifold”

Myller considers the habit of building societies to dump yard snow or roof snow onto the bike path as another big challenge for bike path maintenance.

“It will be a really big challenge in the future as well.”

Some bike routes are so narrow that they would require really small machines and almost manual labor in snowmaking.

“The boulevard bike path is not really suitable for winter maintenance,” says Myller.

Most winter cyclists like Strömberg and Tuominen do understand that sometimes snow accumulates on the streets and that the streets cannot always be plowed in the target time. The most difficult thing about them and many others is that you can never predict what condition the bike paths will be in.

In the future, could the city publish some kind of real-time map on which the plowed bike paths would be marked?

Perhaps.

“We are trying to develop things, and maybe at some point we will have a system that would tell in real time which roads have been plowed,” Myller concludes.