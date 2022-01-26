It’s been a while since we knew about the new live action from Snow White that Disney is preparing, which will be starred by the actress Rachel Zegler. Although the adaptation will seek to be as faithful as possible to the original work, it seems that the theme of the seven dwarfs could be left aside after a series of criticisms from Peter Dinklagewho will you remember as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

“I literally don’t mean to offend anyone, but I was surprised when Disney took pride in casting a Latina actress as Snow White. But you keep telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and see what you’re doing. It doesn’t make sense to me. They’re being progressive for one thing but they keep telling that story about the damn midgets living in a cave together, what the hell are they doing? Haven’t I done enough to leave that ideology behind? Guess I’m not making enough noise. I don’t know what studio it is, but they’re so proud of it. I feel nothing but love and respect for the actress and all the people who thought she was doing the right thing. What the hell.”

Recently, Dinklage criticized the film for misrepresenting the issue of dwarfism, and following the comments, Disney issued a statement stating that it is not their intention to “reinforce stereotypes”, in addition to the fact that they have been consulting this situation with members of the dwarfism community. Apparently, the seven dwarfs could be replaced by a group of “magical creatures”.

According to a new report from TheWrap, Disney ditched the casting process to find dwarf actors, and instead, they’ll be looking to hire voice actors to bring these new creatures to life to replace dwarfs. At the moment this has not been verified one hundred percent, but knowing Disney, most likely it will end up happening.

Publisher’s note: Dinklage has a point, although perhaps his way of putting it was not correct. The truth is that when it comes to inclusion and diversity, sometimes Disney does not always make the best possible decisions and this is another clear example of the above. We’ll see how this whole situation progresses.

Via: comic book