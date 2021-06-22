As she prepares for her film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of Love Without Barriers, the actress Rachel zegler has confirmed another of his future projects.

Variety shared that the interpreter It will be Snow White in the live action of the film that Disney is preparing for 2022.

Shortly after the casting was announced, Rachel Zegler shared the following message on Instagram: “Good. Hello to a dream come true ”.

Rachel Zegler shared that it will be Snow White on Instagram. Photo: @rachelzegler

Who responded to the publication was actor Zachary Levi, with whom he will share the limelight in the film Shazam! Fury of the gods. The interpreter used a line from the song “I’m wishing” from the film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 1937 to congratulate her.

Marc Webb, whose credits include the films 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield, will direct the Disney live-action film. At the moment, it has not been revealed who else will be part of the cast.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. His strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part to rediscover the joy in this fairy tale, “said Webb in a statement published by the specialized portal.

Disney has been developing this film since 2016, the same one that will join the live action projects that the entertainment company has already presented or will release soon.

