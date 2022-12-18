Snow White: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Snow White is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 18 December 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2012 film directed by Tarsem Singh, starring Lily Collins, Julia Roberts, Armie Hammer and Sean Bean, loosely based on the fairy tale. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The King, widowed, remarries Queen Clementianna (defined as “the most beautiful of the realm”) to give her daughter Snow White a stepmother, but the latter, an expert witch in black magic, eliminates him and usurps the throne. Queen Clementianna taxes the people beyond all limits, with the excuse of protecting them from a frightening Beast that infests her lands: she actually squanders the kingdom’s revenue on parties and extravagant beauty treatments. Snow White grows segregated in her palace: her evil stepmother fears that the people are still devoted to the true heir to the throne and that, with her support, she can overthrow her. The queen is also jealous of the beauty of her stepdaughter.

Ten years after the King’s disappearance, Snow White turns eighteen: on her birthday, the servants tell her of the poor conditions in which her people find themselves and the princess decides to leave the palace to find out for herself. Along the way she meets Prince Alcott and his squire Renbock, who have just been bound and robbed by a group of bandits, the Seven Dwarfs. Snow White frees them, and despite the immediate attraction between her and the prince, each of her continues on her way. The princess then arrives in the city and discovers the terrible conditions of the inhabitants, to whom Clementianna has even forbidden to dance and sing. Snow White decides to stand up to her wicked stepmother, Queen Clementianna, and try to save her kingdom.

Snow White: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Snow White, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Lily Collins: Snow White

Julia Roberts: The Evil Queen / Magic Mirror

Armie Hammer as Prince Andrew Alcott

Nathan LaneBrighton

Sean Bean: The King

Mare Winningham: Margaret the Baker

Michael Lerner: The Baron

Robert Emms: Renbock

Mark Povinelli: Half pint

Danny WoodburnGrimm

Jordan Prentice: Napoleon

Ronald Lee Clark: Laughter

Sebastian Saraceno – Wolf

Martin Klebba: Butcher

Joe Gnoffo: Mangione

Streaming and TV

Where to see Snow White on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Sunday 18 December 2022 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.