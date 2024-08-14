We are in a time when Disney has released many live actions of its fan-acclaimed classics, and right now we have three confirmed: the first is Lilo & Stitchthe second is Hercules And finally we have the most controversial film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In fact, speaking of the adaptation of the princess that debuted in the company’s cinema, it has received very bad reviews from the first trailer that was revealed at the expo D23 from last weekend.

Despite the efforts of Disney For modernizing the classic, the trailer has received six times more dislikes than likes on its official channel YouTubeCriticism of the film began with the first official image of Rachel Zeglerthe actress who plays Snow Whitesurrounded by a diverse group of characters instead of the seven dwarves, which has already generated debate. During the D23the new trailer failed to reverse the negative opinion, it was even worse.

The actor Peter Dinklageknown for his role in game of Thronescriticized the perpetuation of stereotypes about people with dwarfism, leading the company to opt for a different approach, using CGI to recreate the characters.

Here’s what people didn’t like:

– Excessive use of CGI: Many fans criticize that a live action depends on 95% of images generated by PC.

– Unconvincing visual effects: Comments highlight the artificiality of the animals and characters created by CGI, which fail to deceive the viewer.

– Loss of job opportunities: Actors such as Dylan Postl, who has dwarfism, have said that the use of CGI has deprived real actors of work, who often struggle to get roles in major productions.

Criticism also relates to the interpretation of Rachel Zegler and the choice of Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Some question the credibility of Gadot, former Miss Israel 2004, feeling envious of the beauty of Snow Whiteconsidering that the casting choice does not fit with the narrative of the tale. However, there are details that were not understood from the original tale, given that the queen is originally beautiful if we talk about the physical part.

Remember that the March 21, 2025 is released in theaters.

Via: Forbes