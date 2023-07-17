You have certainly seen, in recent days, what would appear to be photos taken on the set of the new one live action Disney dedicated to the history of snow-white.

The protagonists of the images that have circulated on the net are certainly the 7 dwarfs: different heights, ethnicities and even gender (we have a far from traditional “dwarf”) that made most people turn up their noses.

According to what was reported by the Independent, however, these photos would not have been taken on the set of the film and should not be considered authentic: this is confirmed by Disney.

The The Independent has in fact interviewed a representative of the animation company who has released the following statements regarding the photos that have been circulating in recent days:

“The photos are fake and not of our production. We are currently trying to get the Daily Mail to issue a correction.”

The photos had been labeled by users and news sources as the perfect example to describe the forced political correctness which is binding many of Disney’s latest works: think, for example, of the live-action Little Mermaid.

The non-authenticity of the photos would be testified by theabsence of some of the actors which have been confirmed: above all Rachel Zegler, the interpreter chosen for Princess Snow White.