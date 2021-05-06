The Disney theme park in California reopened its doors last weekend after a long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the return of one of the main tourist attractions already had its first controversy about one of the favorite classics: the “non-consensual” kiss that the prince gives Snow White to wake her up.

The walk dedicated to that character was completely renovated so that visitors can walk through the film’s sets: the walk, which previously ended with the death of the Evil Queen, now ends with the kiss of the prince who brings Snow White back to life after the deadly bite of the poisoned apple.

In the new version, the same epilogue of the classic animated film of 1937, winner of the Oscar award, was adopted as the end of the attraction: it is about the “kiss of eternal love” of the prince that allows to free Snow White of the spell, now questioned for not having been “consensual”.

The attraction “Snow White’s Scary Adventure” is now called “Snow White’s Enchanted Wish” in Disenyland, Los Angeles. Photo Disney

“Snow White is asleep and, therefore, the kiss was not consensual “, was the controversy launched online by two journalists from SFGate They reviewed one of the oldest attractions in the park that Walt Disney himself opened in 1955.

“It cannot be a kiss of true love if only one person, in this case the prince, knows what is happening,” wrote the journalists in the digital edition of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Don’t we already agree that the issue of consensus in the early Disney films is a problematic aspect? And that teaching children to kiss a person, if they both disagree, is not okay?” they wondered.

Is Snow White’s consensus missing or is the proposal a “Taliban” position?

This controversial stance in turn sparked accusations against journalists. “for having succumbed to a ‘Taliban’ version of political correctness.”

“Snow White I would still be asleep if we listen to these crazy people on the left who want to erase culture, “was the counterattack.

Consulted by Clarion, the writer Carola Martinez, a specialist in children’s literature, coordinator of the City’s Reading Plan and owner of the bookstore Where the books live, considers that “the continuous revisions of the classics by the adult world mark many interesting things. The first is that they do not take into Consideration that they are narratives dating from the seventeenth century and that in that context of production there is no possibility that they are in accordance with what society thinks four centuries later “.

Carola Martínez, writer, specialist in children’s literature and owner of the bookstore Where books live. Photo Luciano Thieberger

He completes his idea: “Second, that they cannot distinguish something fundamental, the narratives are part of fiction and even more so in this case of wonderful stories, so the need to make them correspond with reality does not make sense. The narratives are not reality. Nobody stole a kiss from Snow White, basically because Snow White doesn’t exist. “

And he closes: “And finally, this need for censorship is as aberrant and dangerous as the censorship carried out by the military dictatorship in Argentina or the Franco regime in Spain. We cannot allow these advances because first they come for Snow White and then they will begin to reviewing what ‘content’ the books for girls and boys have and deciding that those of us who are dedicated to them write. Please leave fairy tales alone. “

More controversy at Disney

The storm that woke up Snow White It is not the only one in the magical world of Disney.

Last year, the Disney + streaming channel updated the warnings for animated films such as Dumbo, Peter Pan Y The Aristocats, all of them classics of the company.

The goal is “to sensitize young people and adults to the potential racist content that went unnoticed in the United States for 45 years.”

Accusations of racism in “Peter Pan”, 1953 film.

“The Aristocats they carry the warning because they show a cat with a yellow face playing the piano with sticks to eat, “said a local media last year.

In the case of Dumbo, “was not recommended for children under seven for a scene where crows pay homage to racist ‘minstrels’ shows where black-faced white-faced artists ridiculed African slaves on southern plantations,” they reported then various means.

“The Jungle Book”, 1967.

Conversely, there were also questions: in its eagerness to be “diverse” and “correct”, Disney began to put aside the blonde and light-eyed princesses, to give way to other features. It was the case of the remake from The little Mermaid: in the drawing Ariel is red-haired and with light eyes, while in the film she is brunette and with dark eyes.

There was also controversy with “The Little Mermaid”.

An empowered Snow White

For some time now, children’s stories –Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella– are reread, criticized and reformulated with new perspectives of gender and even ethnicity.

In 2019, a German author rewrote the story of Snow White to give your daughter a message of empowerment.

He considered that the original story promotes a model of self-esteem that revolves around beauty -the Stepmother goes crazy when the Mirror tells her that there is someone prettier than her-, and changed the story with some more typical twists of this time: among the dwarfs there are also dwarfs, there is no “lived happily ever after” and Snow White and the Prince are just good friends who travel the world together.

Feminist Snow White and Ethnically Diverse Dwarfs, by Stephan Kalinski.

Thus, he transformed Snow White from defenseless princess into empowered heroine and created seven ethnically diverse and gender-parity dwarfs throughout the tale.

The poison apple is still part of history. When Snow White bite the apple and “die”, a Prince arrives and runs into his transparent coffin in the forest. He does not kiss her, but the trip over the coffin causes her to spit out the piece of apple that she had choked on and “revive”.

In the end, the Prince and Snow White They are not romantically involved, nor do they live “happily ever after”, but rather travel the world, one of the most beloved wishes of Snow White.

The symbology in Snow White.

The Austrian Psychologist Bruno Bettelheim, author of Psychoanalysis of fairy tales, published in 1976, did an extensive analysis of the symbolic components of children’s stories and how they influence them.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It was Disney’s first animated feature film, in 1937.

In the case of Snow White, raises several things, among them, that “the seven dwarfs in the story are nothing more than an excuse to show the great changes and personal evolution experienced by the heroine, since they are characters that remain unchanged at a pre-Oedipal level: they have no parents They do not marry, they do not have children ”.

As for the protagonist, she states: “Snow White it is white as snow (purity, asexuality) and red as blood (sexuality, eroticism). When he bites into the apple for its poisoned red part, it means the end of innocence; the girl dies being buried in a transparent coffin where she remains for a long time that represents the maturation period ”.

The Asutrician psychoanalyst Bruno Bettelheim (1903-1990).

And he adds: “Awakening or rebirth means achieving a higher stage of consciousness and maturity overcoming difficult situations and experiences of transition. Those who resist transition and deny crises will remain like dwarfs in a pre-Oedipal stage and will not know love or marriage. “

