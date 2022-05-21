He revolutionized the mouse company. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was one of the first movies to make a big splash at Disney, making it an instant classic that has been passed down from generation to generation over the years.

The 1937 film, based on the 19th-century story by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, tells the story of Snow Whitean innocent orphan princess who lives in a castle with her heartless stepmother and stepsisters.

When she learns that the queen wishes to assassinate her to take her place as the most beautiful woman in the kingdom, she escapes into the forest and takes refuge in the house of the seven dwarfs.

Did Disney not have faith in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”?

Despite its success at the world box office, critics at the time distrusted the film and predicted that it would not work due to the importance of the group of dwarfs in the development of the film.

Although of course, now we know they were wrong. Snow White was the starting point for a long list of animated films about princesses in the golden age of Disneyin addition to obtaining several adaptations in live-action, such as the one that will be released with Rachel Zegler next year.

What awards did “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” win?

Despite the fact that when the film was released the Oscar for the best animated film, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded a Honorary Oscar to “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, in 1939, for the innovative techniques used in its realization .

Such was the scope of the film that the Academy surprised everyone by delivering seven miniature replicas representing the seven dwarfs: Clumsy, Happy, Sleepy, Shy, Grumpy, Sneezy and Good-natured.

In addition to this, he received the maximum prize in the New York Fil Critics Circle Special Award and the Grand Biennale Art Trophy. And not only that, but in 1987 they gave him a star in the Hollywood walk of fame.

Other animated characters that have this recognition are: Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Woody Woodpecker, Paco Pico, The Simpsons, Rugrats, Kermit the Frog, Donald Duck, Godzilla and Winnie the Pooh.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was a pioneering film in the field of animation. Photo: Disney/Instagram

What scene from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” never saw the light of day?

One of the deleted scenes was revealed that would reinforce the brotherhood that the seven men had. In the pictures drawn, the dwarfs are seen in their home having a soup that the princess prepared for them. In the middle of the scene, a song appears.

As reported by Aztec TV, which has a distribution deal with Disney, in early drafts of the film, Clumsy wasn’t going to be mute; but they decided to make this decision after not finding the ideal voice for the character.

Another interesting fact is that Snow White did not have blushing cheeks in the first edition of the film, but it was decided to add this detail so that her face would take on a sweeter appearance.

Does Mickey appear in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”?

Since the company’s first feature film, Disney has carried on the tradition of hiding the Mickeys in their movies. Although never publicly acknowledged, animators—and even theme park designers—have been known to incorporate hidden images of the mouse into their work.

The image of the popular mouse appears hidden in all Disney movies. Photo: Disney/Instagram

Camo Mickeys usually appear as three circles drawn to represent the famous character’s head and ears. For example, this can be seen in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in one of the Clumsy scenes.

Snow White’s lack of consent to the prince

In May 2021, there were big questions on the internet regarding one of the most famous scenes in the film: when the prince meets the princess inside a glass coffin and kisses her to bring her to life.