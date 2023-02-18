Snow White and the Huntsman: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Saturday 18 February 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Snow White and the Huntsman will be broadcast, a 2012 film directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron and Sam Claflin. The film marks British actor Bob Hoskins’ last screen appearance before his retirement due to Parkinson’s disease. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

While admiring a bright red rose blossoming in a white winter, Queen Eleanor of the Kingdom pricks her finger on the thorns. Three drops of blood fall on the snow and arousing in her the desire for a daughter with skin as white as snow, lips as red as blood, hair as black as a raven’s wings and a heart as strong as a rose. A short time later she gives birth to Snow White but she falls ill and dies many years later. After her death, Snow White’s father, King Magnus, and her army battle an invading army of glass soldiers. King Magnus finds a prisoner named Ravenna, is enchanted by her beauty and marries her.

But Ravenna is a powerful witch who has used the army of false glass to make her way into the kingdom with charm. On their wedding night, she confesses that there was a king much like Magnus who used her, hurt her, and then discarded her. She kills Magnus before taking over the kingdom. Snow White’s childhood friend William and her father Duke Hammond run away from her but are unable to save her, and she is locked up in a tower for years.

The kingdom and its people deteriorate under the rule of Queen Ravenna, who periodically drains the youth from the young women of the kingdom to maintain a spell cast on her as a child by her mother, which allows her to retain her youthful beauty. When her stepdaughter Snow White comes of age, she learns from her Magic Mirror that Snow White is doomed to destroy her unless she consumes her heart, which will make her immortal. Ravenna orders her brother Finn to bring the princess to her, but Snow White escapes to the Dark Forest, where Ravenna has no power. Ravenna makes a deal with Eric the Huntsman, a widower and a drunkard, to capture Snow White, promising in exchange to bring her wife back to life. But when Finn reveals that Ravenna doesn’t actually have the power to raise the dead, the Huntsman helps Snow White escape. The Duke and William discover that Snow White is alive and William leaves the castle to find her, joining Finn’s party as an archer.

Snow White and the Huntsman: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Snow White and the Huntsman, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kristen Stewart: Snow White

Chris Hemsworth as Eric, the hunter

Charlize Theron as Ravenna, the Evil Queen

Sam ClaflinPrince William

Vincent Regan as Duke Hammond

Noah Huntley: King Magnus

Liberty Ross: Queen Eleanor

Ian McShaneBeith

Bob Hoskins: Muir

Johnny Harris: Quert

Toby Jones: Coll

Eddie Marsan: Duir

Ray WinstoneGort

Nick Frost: Nion

Brian GleesonGus

Lily ColeGreta

Sam Spruell as Finn, brother of the Queen

Streaming and TV

Where to see Snow White and the Huntsman on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 18 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.