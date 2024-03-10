Snow White and the Huntsman: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Snow White and the Huntsman will be broadcast, a 2012 film directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron and Sam Claflin. The film marks the last screen appearance of English actor Bob Hoskins before retiring from the stage due to Parkinson's disease. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

While admiring a bright red rose blooming during a white winter, Queen Eleanor of the Kingdom pricks her finger on the thorns. Three drops of blood fall on the snow and arouse in her the desire for a daughter with skin as white as snow, lips as red as blood, hair as black as a raven's wings and a heart as strong as a rose. A short time later she gives birth to Snow White but she falls ill and dies many years later. After her death, Snow White's father, King Magnus, and her army fight an invading army of glass soldiers. King Magnus finds a prisoner named Ravenna, is enchanted by her beauty, and marries her.

But Ravenna is a powerful witch who used the army of false glass to charm her way into the kingdom. On their wedding night, she confesses that there was a king much like Magnus who used her, hurt her, and then discarded her. She kills Magnus before conquering the kingdom. Snow White's childhood friend, William, and her father, Duke Hammond, run away from her but fail to save her, and she is locked in a tower for years.

The kingdom and its people deteriorate under the rule of Queen Ravenna, who periodically drains the youth from the kingdom's young women to maintain a spell cast on her as a child by her mother, which allows her to maintain her youthful beauty. When her stepdaughter Snow White comes of age, she learns from her Magic Mirror that Snow White is destined to destroy her unless she consumes the girl's heart, which will make her immortal. Ravenna orders her brother Finn to bring the princess to her, but Snow White escapes into the Dark Forest, where Ravenna has no power. Ravenna makes a deal with Eric the Huntsman, a widower and drunkard, to capture Snow White, promising in exchange to bring her wife back to life. But when Finn reveals that Ravenna doesn't actually have the power to resurrect the dead, the Huntsman helps Snow White escape. The Duke and William discover that Snow White is alive and William leaves the castle to find her, joining Finn's group as an archer.

Snow White and the Huntsman: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Snow White and the Huntsman, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kristen Stewart: Snow White

Chris Hemsworth: Eric, the Hunter

Charlize Theron: Ravenna, the Evil Queen

Sam Claflin: Prince William

Vincent Regan: Duke Hammond

Noah Huntley: King Magnus

Liberty Ross: Queen Eleanor

Ian McShane: Beith

Bob Hoskins: Muir

Johnny Harris: Quert

Toby Jones: Coll

Eddie Marsan: Duir

Ray Winstone: Gort

Nick Frost: Nion

Brian Gleeson: Gus

Lily Cole: Greta

Sam Spruell: Finn, the Queen's brother

Streaming and TV

Where to see Snow White and the Huntsman live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 10 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.