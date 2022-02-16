Snow forecast for tomorrow Thursday 17 February 2022: here is what the weather will be like on the slopes

Tomorrow Thursday 17 February 2022 will be a sunny day on the slopes of almost all the Italian favorite ski resorts. So they tell us snow weather forecast tomorrow. Despite this, the temperatures will still be low enough to allow you to ski without problems and safely. Having said that it is always worth taking a look at snow weather forecast to avoid embarking on a long journey to the mountains to face bad weather.

Snow forecast for tomorrow 17 February 2022: where to go skiing

In light of the snow weather forecast tomorrow February 17, the plants remain ready to welcome thousands of tourists from Italy and abroad. Indeed, finally the ski resorts can breathe again after the long past months of inactivity due to Covid-19. The rules to reduce the possibility of contagion remain but are less stringent than in the past, allowing Italians to ski in an environment much more similar to what they were used to in the pre-pandemic period. Below you can find the snow weather forecast tomorrow for: