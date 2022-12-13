Snow | The roof of the bubble hall tore from the weight of the snow in Tikkurila

Kuplahalli was lowered on Monday evening for safety reasons.

Tikkurila the bubble hall in the sports park has been temporarily disabled. The reason is a tear found in the roof of the hall, which was caused by the weight of the snow. The hall was taken down on Monday evening for safety reasons.

According to a press release from the city of Vantaa, the hall had time to be brought down in an orderly manner, and there were no people inside.

The tear was discovered during snow removal work. Tikkurila’s bubble hall is out of use for the time being. According to the city, the Hakunila hall’s operation will continue as normal, since the snow removal work has been completed.