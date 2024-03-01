Snow | The figures prove that the streets were in terrible condition in Helsinki – Cyclists know why

The city of Helsinki failed in some places in plowing snow and maintaining streets this winter.

Helsinki the city failed in some places in an extraordinary way in snow plowing and other winter maintenance this winter, technical director Kari Pudas grant.

In the Herttoniemi area alone, the regional contractor was given up to 26 sanctions, i.e. notices or monetary fines.

“This is a truly exceptional figure. In total, only a few have been distributed from all other regions this winter. Yes, this has been an exceptional failure,” says Pudas.

In December 2023, there was such a thick layer of snow on Teollisuuskatu in Helsinki's Vallila a week after the snowfall that Tomi Strömberg's bike remained upright without support.

Shortcomings especially in the Herttoniemi area, it has been used in plowing, anti-slippery as well as in the removal of weeds. Polanne means an ice ridge solidified by snow.

This has particularly affected walking and cycling conditions, Pudas admits.

Some of the problems are caused by snow storage problems in Helsinki more widely. Partly because the contractor in the Herttoniemi area changed, and according to Pudas, the new one was not prepared for the situation.

However, according to Pudas, the situation in the Herttoniemi construction area has now improved.

In the inner city, the lack of places for snow storage has caused, for example, snow to pile up on the side of the street.

Tricky the situation has been noticed especially among cyclists, says the executive director of Helsinki Region Cyclists (Hepo). Henni Åvenlampi.

“People are really confused that this issue, which has already been brought up many times, seems to be in a static situation. People are already getting paranoid. Those who have ridden a lot by bike are starting to buy cars.”

Problem it's not that the ploughmen don't do their job well, Ahvenlampi says.

Roads are not maintained when maintenance is needed, but according to how many centimeters of snow have fallen.

Polants form on you, which eventually melt into slime. This way the road becomes impossible for many walkers and cyclists to move, Ahvenlampi lists the difficulties.

However, according to Ahvenlammi, there are some roads with the first priority for bicycle traffic in Helsinki, whose maintenance is handled with high quality, for example by brush salting or enhanced plowing.

A cyclist from a point of view, Ahvenlampi lists as a particularly poorly maintained area near Kiasma in the Mannerheimintie construction site. Likewise, the road that runs from Kansalaistor to the corner of Sokos.

Cyclists have therefore noticed frequent problems in places other than the Herttoniemi mentioned by Pudas.

“Many of these are apparently maintained in working order only when we point them out. In other words, the work is not done according to the criteria of the agreed treatment categories.”

Hepo gives comments to the city constantly based on the reports it receives from its members.

Cycling in Helsinki can become dangerous even after a light layer of snow. In November 2023, the boundary between Laajasalontie's bike lane and the carriageway was completely hidden from view in some places. As a result, cars ended up driving along the bike lane as the video below shows.

Helsinki team manager of the city's urban environment industry Tarja Müller says that the current winter has been very difficult in terms of maintenance.

“The weather conditions have been really difficult. The winter has been long, there has been a lot of snow and the temperature has dropped.”

That's why the streets have been slippery and potholes have appeared on them.

According to Myller, all contractors have worked with all available resources. There has been a lot of feedback about the winter maintenance of the streets.

So there would be no problems, the snow should be removed from the streets as quickly as possible. According to Myller, the core of the problem is the city's land use.

“At the moment, the snow is piled on pedestrian and bike paths, because there is no snow space for plowing and piling snow in the city.”

According to Myller, Helsinki is preparing for a “normal winter”.

“We cannot prepare for the maximum, because it would be really expensive if there was no snow and ice.”