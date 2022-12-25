New York (agencies)

Residents of a number of regions of the United States spent Christmas Eve in very cold weather due to the snow storm that claimed the lives of 26 people, while more than 3,300 flights were canceled and more than 7,500 others were postponed yesterday, and the day before about 6,000 flights were cancelled, according to the website to monitor Air traffic «Flight-Air.com».

And the US National Weather Service “NWS” predicted that the storm would continue through the weekend, before temperatures returned to normal seasonal levels “by the middle of next week.”

About 530,000 homes were without electricity on Saturday evening, compared to 1.5 million at the same time on Friday, especially in the states of North Carolina and Maine, where temperatures fell below zero.

In turn, the US National Weather Service warned of worse repercussions for the escalation of the risk of death due to the cold, and called on residents of affected areas to stay in their homes.

She confirmed that the temperature had dropped to minus 48 degrees Celsius.

In light of these circumstances, some cities, especially North Carolina, were forced to temporarily cut off electricity due to high demand, which deprived a number of homes of heating. Airlines also canceled about 2,700 flights after the storms disrupted airports across the United States and discouraged tens of thousands of vacation travelers.

