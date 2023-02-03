US prepares for new cold wave, with temperatures of up to minus 45 ° C, the lowest in the country in decades

More than 400,000 residents of Texas, in the USA, were left without power on Thursday (2.Feb.2023) because of damage caused by a heavy snowfall. At least 10 people died during the cold snap.

According to PowerOutage.usin the early hours of the morning of this Friday (Feb 3), 248,000 residents of the State are still affected by the lack of energy.

The most impacted city is the capital Austin, which has almost 1 million inhabitants. Power outages have affected around 30% of residents since Wednesday (Feb 1).

In many homes, the absence of electricity also represents a lack of heating. There is no word on when the repairs will be completed.

According to the AP, the 10 deaths related to bad weather were recorded in traffic accidents during the week. Temperatures close to zero left the roads frozen and slippery.

Schools in some cities in the state, including Austin (the capital of Texas), closed on Thursday (Feb 2) and are only planning to reopen next week.

THE flight aware recorded on the morning of this Friday (Feb 3) the cancellation of 749 flights from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the busiest in the south of the USA. The arrears add up to 7,431.

On Thursday (2.Feb), almost 800 flights from the airport were cancelled. The number corresponds to about 35% of all daily flights operated there. Other airports in the region are also being impacted since Monday (30.jan).

THE Federal Weather Prediction Center (US agency for forecasting weather and environmental disasters) warned the inhabitants of New England, in the northeast of the country, that a cold front will drop temperatures to minus 45° C degrees this Friday (3.jan). If the forecast is confirmed, it will be the coldest day in decades in the region.

“Although it is a short-lived peak, the conditions will be extremely dangerous.”, warned the meteorological service, citing possible tree falls due to strong winds.

See photos posted by Texas residents on social media:



Playback/ Twitter @Chiazu -Feb.1, 2023 Fallen tree on Texas street



Playback/Twitter @jkerr50 – 3.Feb.2023 Ice accumulated on roof of house



Playback/Twitter @WineAboutLaw – 3.Feb.2023 Man scrapes car after snowfall



Playback/Twitter @spirvitae – 3.Feb.2023 Texas residential neighborhood landscape after snowfall



Playback/Twitter @Keltic_Witch – 2.Feb.2023 Vehicles on roads during snowstorm



Playback/Twitter @Keltic_Witch – 2.Feb.2023 snow covered road

In 2021, a cold snap left hundreds of thousands of people without power in Texas. At least 246 people died.