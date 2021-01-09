More than 1,500 vehicles were trapped in Madrid, the majority on the city’s ring roads and on the highway that goes to the regions of Castilla La Mancha and Andalusia, in the south of the country, according to Carlos Novillo, director of the agency Madrid emergency department. In many cases the situation was dramatic.

“Very cold, no food, no water, people crying and not knowing when we were going to be able to leave. The snow is very beautiful, but I am telling you, when it spends all night buried under the snow it is very unpleasant. It was 12 very hard hours”Says Sandra Morena, who was trapped most of Friday night in her car. An Army emergency unit helped her return home.

Military units helped free the drivers and their companions. Motorists they spent the night between despair, resignation and complaints due to the delay of the emergency teams, totally overwhelmed by the innumerable calls for help.

Vehicles trapped by the snow storm in Madrid. (AFP)

“Fortunately I had enough gasoline to use the heating at times. There are people who have run out of deposit and were dying of cold. I’m frozen and exhausted, ”says Giovanna Alfaro, 58, who took refuge in her Peugeot.

Esperanza Moreno, 29, was trapped in her car when she was driving home after working at a pizzeria in Boadilla del Monte. “I was really scared, really. This has never happened to me. I have a powerful car, but the cold still creeps in, and the way the road is, the big and the little ones skid the same. It is an ice rink ”. She was rescued at dawn.

In the homes of Madrid the situation is also complicated. “We woke up this morning without any water. The pipes are completely frozen”, Tells the newspaper El Mundo Pedro Tamayo, a neighbor on Dulce Chacón Street, in the Las Tablas area. There, 240 homes were left without water because the cold froze the pipes.

It was the most intense snowfall in the last 50 years in Spain. (AP)

There are several neighborhoods in the capital that have the same problem. They also don’t have heating because ice clogged boiler tube outlets, which also provide hot water in the apartments.

Some risk going out to try to get bottles of mineral water. It is not easy with 50 centimeters of snow. “The whole street is impassable”says a neighbor in Las Tablas. The other problem is that the shops are not opening.

“We are collecting snow to have water for the basics”Explains Mila, a resident of the Almenara neighborhood in Tetuán. The inhabitants desperately call the emergency teams, who do everything possible to help.

“In La Acebeda there are no stores or supermarkets, and the road is blocked by snow right now and we cannot go to other towns by water. Right now a neighbor is trying to clear the road with his vehicle, but the snowfall is too heavy, ”explains Sara, who had been without water for 33 hours.

DV