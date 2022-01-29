Sunday January 30 00:21

Heavy snow and hurricane-force winds rolled down the eastern United States on Saturday, as one of the strongest winter storms in years triggered severe weather warnings, transport chaos and power outages in a region of nearly 70 million people. . With multiple blizzard warnings issued, cities like New York and Boston received the brunt of the storm that the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday morning had intensified into a so-called “hurricane bomb”, a phenomenon characterized by the explosive power of a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure. In coastal areas, more than 30 centimeters of snow and up to three feet is expected in parts of Massachusetts, where nearly 117,000 homes have been reported without power. The warning of freezing reached as far south as Florida, where low temperatures temporarily paralyzed large lizards that can weigh up to nine kilograms, and were warned of the possibility of falling from trees. Residents in towns and cities on the east coast were called to stay in their homes and avoid all non-essential travel in these circumstances. On Long Island, officials said, a snowplow driver found a dead woman in her car. 25 centimeters of snow accumulated on the island north of Manhattan, and lines of some regional trains were closed to de-ice.

