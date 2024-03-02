A huge snowstorm rages over parts of the American states of California and Nevada. Tens of thousands of people are without power, major roads are closed and ski areas are on lockdown. In the mountainous region of the Sierra Nevada, wind gusts of more than 300 kilometers per hour are measured, American media report.
