The socks from snow they are valid? Their use has always been questioned for their legality, usury and various other limitations, but it must be recognized that they are able to completely replace the function of the classic ones chains in the snowy stretches. These socks are a valid and economical alternative. Let’s find out what they are for, their limits and the price.

Car snow socks, what they are and where to use them

The snow socks for car tires they are devices made with a special fabric polyester, which allows the car to move forward easily on snow-covered stretches. The Snow socks can replace snow chains oh winter tires in certain situations, but they have limitations.

Car snow socks are a polyester cover to be used on snowy stretches

Being polyester products, they are delicate and very subject to wear if used on a road surface that is not totally covered in snow. If you have to cross a stretch with little snow, a tunnel, a tunnel or a piece of road without snow, you are not obliged to dismantle them, but you must keep in mind that they they become sensitive to wear and, perhaps, the motorist will be forced to replace them more than once. If used wisely and in the right way, they obviously have a long life.

Snow socks pros and cons

There are some pros and cons Between snow socks and chains. With the former, you can travel one full speed Of 50 km/h, they can be assembled in a very short time and can be purchased for a modest sum ranging from 50 to 70 euros. Unfortunately, however, unlike classic chains, they must be replaced several times due to their rapid deterioration if used on road sections in the absence of snow.

How snow socks work

Having an anti-slip system, snow socks can easily replace classic snow chains or winter tyres. Furthermore, with the new legislation European UNI EN16662-1:2020socks are equal 100% chains.

Are snow socks approved? What does the law say?

The functionality of the car snow socks was questioned until 2011. Then, it was just one European legislation to indicate “regular” this device for use in snowy sections because it has exceeded safety tests positively. The first indications of our Italian legal system date back to 2011 (the ministerial decree dealt with it), based on one rule in particular: the UNI 11313.

Truck snow socks

There UNI 11313 standard has established fundamental test methods and safety requirements to deem this product suitable; it also established some essential regulations such as theapproval on category M1, N1, O1 and O2 vehicles. These devices can also be purchased outside the EU, as long as they have the same approval criteria as in Italy. Snow socks approved according to the UNI EN 16662-1:2020 are considered in all respects equivalent to chains.

Snow socks can replace car snow chains, but they have some limitations

There was also a legal dispute between Autosock OperationsNorwegian manufacturer of snow socks, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport ended up in the TAR of Lazio with the cancellation of the ministerial note, number 19882 of 11 July 2012 That he denied the equivalence of snow socks to chains and winter tires.

An infinite story that had its epilogue with the Ministerial Circular of 2013which suspends any type of sanction by the police towards motorists who use snow socks, thus making them usable throughout the Italian territory.

Can these snow socks be fitted or not?

To clarify the use of snow socks the October 7, 2022 the circular has arrived General Directorate of Civil Motorization that from November 15th to April 15th allows the use of approved snow socks UNI EN 16662-1:2020which are equivalent to snow chains.

Yes socks but only under one condition

Our advice is this: you must consider that fitting chains can become challenging in a difficult situation with the car blocked by snow, in a cold climate and with ice. For this reason, those who frequent mountainous areas where there is a high risk of snowfall are advised to ride winter tires.

How to fit VIDO snow socks

If you opt for summer tires even in winter, which are better for handling and driving precision, we strongly recommend having a tire on board the car. pair of chains and the snow socksto be in compliance with the law and still easily get out of trouble by quickly fitting the socks to the tyres.

Best snow socks? Which ones to buy?

You can find many types of on the market snow socks for different cars. But which are the best and which product has the best quality/price? We have chosen some that vary in prices ranging from a minimum of 27 euros to a maximum of 70.

Before purchasing car snow socks, you must make sure that they comply with the approval certificates. It is extremely important to ensure the presence of the acronyms acronyms UNI 11313 or V5117which represent the correct approval of the product which perfectly complies with the regulations.

