Mikel Snow competes this 2021 in the ranks of the BikeExchange in his seventh Giro, the 21st big of his career at the age of 36. Of all his participations, he only dropped out in the 2020 Tour. Climbing ability, consistency and sacrifice. Many consider him one of the best squires in the squad. In fact, Cyclingnews readers distinguished him last season with the number one gregarious award. “My career began with a certain prominence and it was directed to help the leaders of my teams, even if I had opportunities to shine,” he explains naturally to AS. “The captain’s gratitude makes up for the effort.”

In the Giro has achieved its most outstanding results at the individual level, with three partial victories (2011, 2016 and 2018), two tenth places (2011 and 2012) and a mountain jersey (2016). The one in Val di Fassa in 2011 is usually defined as the toughest day in cycling in recent times: “I have enjoyed the trust of the Euskaltel (2009-2013), the Sky (2014-2017) and now the BikeExchange (since 2018). With the three squads I achieved triumphs here, which makes me very proud ”.

Snow works in this Giro for Simon Yates, as in 2018, when the Briton scored three stages, expended unnecessary energy and wore the pink jersey to Bardonecchia. The next day, the penultimate, the Navarrese compensated for the collapse of his boss with his target in Cervinia: “I think Simon learned from mistakes, as he demonstrated with his title in the Vuelta of that campaign ”. The Briton acknowledges that he is linked by a love-hate relationship with the Italian round, after failing to perform in 2019 and catching COVID-19 in 2020. Heart for revenge? “Surely. Although, more than wanting to be compensated, Simon intends to conquer the Giro out of ambition and quality ”. Yates is second overall after his attack on the Zoncolan, 1:33 behind Egan Bernal. “At the BikeExchange we know that the test will be decided during the last week and we will be prepared, as our leader”.