The center of gravity of the winter showers was above the coastal region around 2 p.m. There, temperatures rose above freezing and precipitation mainly fell in the form of rain and sleet. Deeper inland, for example south of Rotterdam and in Drenthe, some snow showers fell.

The showers are expected to ease slightly overnight. Tomorrow during the day, clouds will persistently hang over our country for a long time and, in addition to a very local shower, mainly moth snow and snowing fog can be observed. It will clear up during the day.

After the weekend there will be more room for the sun. Due to broad clearance, the nights are a lot colder with light and even moderate frost. "The chance of winter precipitation is small during this period," says meteorologist Rozemarijn Knol Weather plaza. According to her, we owe the wintry weather type this weekend to a low-pressure area that descended from the north and ended up above the North Sea.

The first snow has also fallen in Belgium. In Signal de Botrange, the highest point in Belgium at 694 meters, there is 10 centimeters of snow that has remained for a whole week due to freezing temperatures of up to -2 degrees.

An ice floor is expected to form in more and more places in the coming week, reports Weatheronline. Initially, it concerns flooded runways and later in the week possibly also shallow puddles and ditches with stagnant water. The nights must be clear and cold for this to happen. Because larger puddles will remain unreliable for the time being, warns the weather service.

Today and tomorrow it will be quite cold in the Netherlands with night frost on a large scale. Very locally, the temperature can also remain below freezing during the day. Ditches and puddles get a layer of ice, but this ice is not yet good enough to skate on. Ice rinks that are built by spraying skate rinks will probably be able to open in the coming week.

