Austria: A lot of fresh snow is on the way. Especially in Tyrol and Vorarlberg it can snow properly until the weekend. © Screenshot zamg.ac.at//Stefanie Oberhauser/APA/dpa

A lot of snow is expected in Austria until the weekend. The snow line is rising. The avalanche situation is also getting worse.

Vienna – Winter still has a firm grip on Austria. In the next few days, another “snow roll” is to be expected, as an Austrian weather portal writes. Especially in the mountains it snows – and how! Intense snowfall is to be expected in Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Up to a meter of fresh snow can accumulate in the mountains by the weekend. This is reported by the Austrian Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics – ZAMG for short.

Austria: Up to one meter of fresh snow in the mountains

The weather service expects fresh snow amounts of 20 to 50 centimeters, especially in the mountains on the north side of the Alps. In congested areas of the mountains, even 75 to 100 centimeters are possible. The snow line varies between low altitudes and about 700 meters. In locations below 1,000 meters, however, the snow turns to rain more and more frequently. At lower altitudes, however, the snow is wet and heavy, warns the ZAMG.

Austria: Traffic jam on the north side of the Alps responsible for snow masses

A so-called “yellow snow warning” was issued for parts of Austria. The warning situation is therefore from Thursday (February 2nd) to Saturday (February 4th) 12 noon. The wind will be brisk to strong from the northwest. Heavy snow accumulations are to be expected at high altitudes.

Winter weather in Austria: The prospects for Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Salzburg on Thursday

Vorarlberg : Large amounts of snow can fall, especially in the Kleinwalsertal, Bregenzerwald, Arlberg region and in the Silvretta. Snowfall from 700 meters. With the sometimes stormy north-west wind and the fresh snow, the avalanche danger increases.

: Large amounts of snow can fall, especially in the Kleinwalsertal, Bregenzerwald, Arlberg region and in the Silvretta. Snowfall from 700 meters. With the sometimes stormy north-west wind and the fresh snow, the avalanche danger increases. Tyrol : The snow line usually fluctuates between low altitudes and 800 meters in altitude. It snows heavily in the mountains. It snows the least in the south of East Tyrol.

: The snow line usually fluctuates between low altitudes and 800 meters in altitude. It snows heavily in the mountains. It snows the least in the south of East Tyrol. Salzburg: Below 600 meters sleet or rain possible. Otherwise it snows widely. Large amounts of fresh snow are to be expected in the mountains. The danger of avalanches increases with sometimes stormy north-west winds.

Is snow chaos threatening again in Austria?

After heavy snowfalls last week, the south of Austria has descended into chaos. An Italian low caused a violent onset of winter in the Alpine republic. It remains to be seen whether the onset of winter will hit Austria again with full force. In any case, the ZAMG is already warning of snow-covered roads and obstructions. “Check your vehicle for winter suitability!” is an appeal on the website. It is also strongly recommended to keep up to date with local weather developments. (ml)