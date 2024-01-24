Sakhalin will remain at the mercy of strong winds and snowstorms until the end of this week, the situation will be aggravated by frosts down to -30 ℃, Meteorologists told Izvestia. Now A state of emergency has been declared on the island. Traffic on most roads is paralyzed, visibility is almost zero. Flights are delayed and public transport is suspended. The regional authorities threw all their equipment into clearing roads and streets of snow, even bringing in builders and the military. Employers have been asked to switch to remote work if possible. Local residents literally have to fight their way through the snowdrifts to leave their houses. When the cyclone leaves the region and what it will leave behind – in the material of Izvestia.

All equipment is being cleared

Rescuers transported about 90 passengers of delayed flights from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport to hotels in the city, reported the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. There they will wait out the bad weather until air traffic is restored.

There is a strong snowstorm in the region, wind gusts reaching 30 m/s. Some local residents cannot even leave their houses because the entire area in front of the entrance is covered with snow. Others are forced to dig a tunnel in a snowdrift to get out to the grocery store.

Social networks are spreading footage from houses and apartments where only thick snow is visible outside the window. When going outside, some residents put ski masks on their faces to protect themselves from the flying snow. A state of emergency has been declared on the territory of the Sakhalin region, said the regional governor Valery Limarenko.

All life support services are operating in enhanced mode. The most important thing now is to clear the main roads so that all life support organs fulfill their functions, the head of the region noted. All available equipment is involved in the clearing.

“At the moment, for safety reasons, public transport has been temporarily suspended. Passenger transport cannot cope, skids, stops and ultimately blocks traffic.” wrote Valery Limarenko in his Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, together with the traffic police, patrols the streets and removes cars blocking roads. The work and coordination of all services in the situation center has been organized. The regional authorities asked builders and the military to help eliminate the consequences of the cyclone.

“Once again I appeal to employers with a request, if possible, to transfer all personnel who are not involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the cyclone or in continuous cycle enterprises to remote work “added the head of the region.

He asked Sakhalin residents not to use passenger vehicles until the main roads were cleared.

In-person classes for schoolchildren are canceled from January 23 to 25 for eight urban districts in southern Sakhalin. Lessons are held remotely, reported the press service of the regional Ministry of Education.

Test of courage

Due to snow, strong blizzards and limited visibility, traffic on the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk-Okha section of the federal highway is temporarily suspended. Izvestia was told by the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Traffic on eight sections of roads of regional and federal significance is completely limited. The ferry crossing from Kholmsk to Vanino is closed, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations added.

There are large snowdrifts and zero visibility on the roads, so rescuers using high-road vehicles accompany pedestrians and drivers. They have already towed 75 cars and delivered more than ten people to medical facilities, including a pregnant woman.

Over the past three days in the region, drivers called emergency services through the ERA-GLONASS system 2.6 times more often, the press service of JSC GLONASS told Izvestia.

Despite the complexity of the situation, local residents perceive it with a degree of humor. Such weather is a good test of conscience and courage, they believe.

“You’re walking, you see a person, you help him up, you dig a path somewhere for your grandmother, you help someone clear out their car.” We, Sakhalin residents, generally stand up for each other, — a local resident told Izvestia.

They call the snowy weather “real Sakhalin” and note that this has not happened for a long time.

“I had to go to work, but it’s okay, I’ll rest because of the weather.” It’s just a pity that many grocery stores are closed, and you have to travel a long time to buy food,” shared another resident of the region.

When the bad weather subsides

Inclement weather on Sakhalin was initially associated with the passage of a warm atmospheric front, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a leading specialist at the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, told Izvestia.

— Very strong winds were observed, especially on the capes, a lot of snow fell, – she explained. — Then the cyclone moved to Hokkaido, Sakhalin was in the rear part and the wind died down a little.

But then, she said, the cyclone moved into the ocean. It intensified, and the contrasts between this cyclone and the anticyclone, which is advancing on Primorye from the west, have increased.

— Strong winds were again observed on the secondary cold fronts of this cyclone. There was not much precipitation, but due to the wind there was some snow drifting. Therefore, in some places the snow has decreased, and in others it has increased significantly,” added Tatyana Pozdnyakova.

Due to the peculiarities of the terrain on Sakhalin, during a snowstorm, snow begins to accumulate in some places, she explained.

— The situation there remains quite difficult, because the cyclone is still close. These fronts will reach the wind on Sakhalin, the meteorologist predicts.

According to her, Cold temperatures are expected on the island in the coming days.

— In some places in the continental regions of Sakhalin, temperatures down to -30 degrees have already been observed. Wind and frost are also expected there in the coming days. which creates a complex of adverse weather phenomena. I don’t know how the poor people there survive all this,” she concluded.

The wind will begin to subside only on Friday-Saturday. added Tatyana Pozdnyakova.

The Hydrometeorological Center also warned that severe avalanche danger is expected in the region on January 24 and 25.