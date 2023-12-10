Next week, snowdrifts up to half a meter high will grow not only in Moscow and the region, but also further south – all the way to Voronezh, Meteorologists told Izvestia. This will break the record of 1919, when snow cover in the capital in mid-December was 33 centimeters. All the coming days will not only be as snowy as possible, but sometimes also windy, they warned. City services have already reported on continuous monitoring of the situation on the streets. But the temperature will please Muscovites – severe frosts are receding.

Week of abnormal snowfalls

The coming week will be a record for the amount of precipitation in central Russia, Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo forecasting center, told Izvestia.

— Due to the confrontation between the Atlantic cyclone and the Siberian anticyclone, it will snow almost every day. Every day there will be 3 to 9 mm of precipitation, which is why up to half of the monthly norm may fall in five working days, – he said.

For this reason, by Friday, December 15, the height of snowdrifts in Moscow and the region, as well as in areas south of the capital up to Voronezh, may reach 50 cm or more, noted Alexander Shuvalov. This will break the 104-year-old record – in 1919, the maximum depth of snow cover was 33 centimeters.

A similar forecast was given by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets. As a result of prolonged snowfalls, snowdrifts, the height of which in Moscow already varies from 29 to 40 centimeters, will grow by 7-10 centimeters in a week and will be higher than in 1919, he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Tishkovets, In Moscow, a month’s worth of precipitation may fall in a week. Moreover, on Friday, December 15, precipitation will be “extreme,” and “the cumulative effect by the end of the seven-day period will be impressive.”

Alexander Shuvalov noted that heavy snowfalls are also expected in Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

— Compared to what awaits us this week, Sunday’s snowfall is nothing. It is quite moderate, but strong ones are expected, – he stated.

City services of the capital responded to the forecast.

“Snow is back in the city! City services continuously monitor the condition of the road network and carry out routine maintenance in accordance with weather conditions,” says the Moscow Municipal Services Telegram channel. The authors of the publication provided the message with numerous videos of working wipers and special equipment.

But it’s not cold

Sunday, December 10, will be the last day with frosty weather in Moscow, weather forecaster Tatyana Pozdnyakova noticed in her Telegram channel. The atmospheric pressure on this day is high, and the air temperature is seven degrees below normal.

“But at the beginning of next week the temperature will begin to rise evenly both night and day. And the peak of “warming” will occur on Tuesday, December 12 “, she wrote.

However, residents of the Moscow region are unlikely to be able to enjoy the less than frosty weather, warned Alexander Shuvalov.

— In the middle of the week the temperature will be at -4…-7 degrees below zero, by Friday it will be -8…-10 degrees with a minus sign. But what is important to us is not so much the temperature as the precipitation: the snow will be supplemented by a rather biting south-east wind with gusts of up to 15 m/s. Blizzards and drifts on the roads are possible,” he said.

According to the meteorologist, Citizens should not expect any other inconveniences, such as icy conditions, next week.

“When the temperature does not jump through zero, ice is unlikely,” noted Alexander Shuvalov.

At the same time, due to a snowstorm Visibility for motorists may drop significantly – up to 200 or even 100 meters.

— Visibility is a parameter that is given in a short-term forecast. It can be assumed, that Visibility will be low on Wednesday, December 13, and especially on Friday, – said the meteorologist.

Such a snowy week is abnormal and goes beyond the norm for our region, noted Alexander Shuvalov.

– It happens like it does now, although not often. I remember the frosts of 1978-1979, the heavy snowfalls of 1986, when Moscow was raked with terrible force – he said.

It is possible that global climate change is superimposed – since it implies not only a general increase in temperature, but also a more frequent intensity of extreme weather events, the expert concluded.