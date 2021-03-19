It snow on Mallorca this morning as temperatures fell sharply overnight. TO Cold Front has moved in bringing freezing temperatures.

And what is more, the cold weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

These are today’s minimum temperatures: 0 Serra d’Alfàbia 1 Escorca, Son Torrella 4 Escorca, Lluc 7 Palma, Universitat 7 Binissalem 7 Santa Maria 8 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 8 Llucmajor 8 Calvià 8 Sineu 8 Andratx, Sant Elm 8 Manacor.