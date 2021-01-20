In Kazan, housing and communal services continue to eliminate the consequences of the strongest snowfall that hit the city. For two days, 2/3 of the monthly rainfall fell.

As writes Inkazan.ru, snow-melting stations are overloaded, because of this, snow is left in 17 temporary storage sites. The city administration claims that they have coordinated these places with the republican ministry of ecology. The external improvement committee expressed confidence that the places where snow is brought will not harm the city and the ecosystem.

Kazan has received 158% of the rainfall since the beginning of the year. The load of seven snow-melting centers exceeded the norm by three times. The agency notes that the usual productivity of such centers is 7.2 thousand tons per day, and in conditions of snowfall, an average of 24 thousand tons of snow per day were taken out of city streets.

All places where snow is temporarily left are controlled by specialists. In the spring they will be cleaned and then handed over to environmentalists for inspection. Experts, meanwhile, do not exclude that the snow-melting centers will have to work with overload for another two weeks.

On January 19, it was reported that more than 60 people were killed in Japan clearing snow. They tried to dig out their snow-covered houses.