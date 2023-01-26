Home page World

From: Marcus Giebel, Magdalena Furthauer

After the south of Austria descended into chaos due to heavy snowfall, the weather moved further north. There is also a significant risk of avalanches there.

Update from January 25, 10:56 am: The onset of winter hit Austria with full force. While there was still a blatant lack of snow around Christmas and New Year, parts of the country are currently sinking into snow chaos. However, relaxation is in sight in the next few days. how bergfex.at reports, the precipitation is moving from the south to the north and leveling off at around five to ten centimeters of fresh snow per day. The Salzburg Alps in particular will be affected from Thursday, while light snowfall will spread westward in Tyrol and Vorarlberg over the weekend.

Austria: electricity network restored after snow chaos – considerable danger of avalanches in Salzburg

With large amounts of snow is noisy mountaineer However, it can be expected again at the beginning of next week. Around 30 centimeters of fresh snow should fall in the night from Monday to Tuesday in the Dachstein region, on the Hochkönig and in the Salzburg Tauern. There is already a significant avalanche danger there, as the website of the Salzburg state government lets you know.

However, it should not be as bad as in Carinthia and parts of Styria. According to the ORF, the power grid of thousands of households was restored there after the two-day snow chaos late Tuesday afternoon. The work was “extremely difficult”.

Snow masses cause winter chaos in Austria: thousands without electricity – warning to skiers

First report from January 24th: Munich – It’s winter. And Austria is feeling this the hard way. In the Alpine republic it is snowing and snowing and snowing. how wetter.at reported, the cold and very humid air masses from the Mediterranean bring the white flakes in masses to the southern federal states of Carinthia and Styria. In the mountains there is therefore 120 centimeters of fresh snow.

Winter chaos in Austria: thousands of households without electricity – school cancellations due to the risk of snow breakage

The violent onset of winter in Austria causes a lot of chaos. On Tuesday morning, around 4,000 households in western Styria were cut off from the power supply, according to a spokesman for “Energie Steiermark”. According to the state energy supplier “Kelag”, 5,000 households were affected by power outages in Lower and Central Carinthia. Several roads were blocked by fallen trees.

In Carinthia, the schools remained closed in some communities because there is a high risk of snow breakage. Therefore, the children should not be expected to go to class. Sometimes crisis teams met.

Snow chaos in Austria: trees fall on roads – fire brigades have to rescue trucks

Within a day, the fire brigades in Carinthia were called to hundreds of operations, it is said. Trucks that had broken down had to be salvaged. According to the police, there were various accidents with body damage and minor injuries. The removal of trees that had fallen on roads had to be stopped overnight because the emergency services would also have put themselves in too great a danger. Because from Monday to Tuesday more snow was discharged over the regions – about 30 centimeters.

As early as Monday afternoon, the cities of Klagenfurt and Villach had warned against entering public parks, forests and hiking trails. Branches can break and fall from the wet snow. On the advice of the police, car journeys that are not absolutely necessary should be avoided in the Lower Carinthia area.

There is a high risk of avalanches at higher altitudes in the Gurktal Alps, the Karawanken, the Sau, Kor and Packalpe, he writes default. According to weather Online the second highest warning level 4 was issued for many regions in Carinthia and Styria above 1600 meters. Snow sports away from the secured slopes are not recommended.

Onset of winter in Austria: regional train and truck collide – two injured

The winter weather also led to an accident between a truck and a regional train in Pinzgau, in western Salzburg state. how oe24 citing the police and the ORF radio station Ö3 reported that the truck had slipped so much on a snow-covered road in front of a level crossing with barriers that it got stuck in the track area.

The 49-year-old driver tried in vain to move the truck but eventually left the cab to warn the driver. But despite emergency braking, the train only came to a standstill after 200 meters, hit the truck and tore it along a bit. The overhead line and the tracks were damaged. Both drivers suffered injuries and had to be taken to a hospital. The nine passengers on the train were not injured.

The snowfall is supposed to decrease and retreat into the mountains. But it will still take some time before the traces of the winter chaos in Austria are eliminated. (mg)