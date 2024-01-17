Rijkswaterstaat will conduct a “urgent call” to avoid highways in Limburg. They are very slippery and snowfall also makes driving conditions “increasingly worse”. Drivers would do well to avoid the highways until “late in the evening”, according to Rijkswaterstaat.

In Limburg and North Brabant, this applies on Wednesday afternoon and evening code yellow because of the snowfall, according to the KNMI. According to the institute, about five to ten centimeters of snow will fall in South Limburg. It will snow less in the north of Limburg and the southeastern part of North Brabant.

In any case, the snowfall will lead to long traffic jams in Limburg, according to the daily The Limburger a total of about 400 kilometers. Buses would no longer run at all in South Limburg. The ANWB says otherwise The Limburger that on most highways where there are no traffic jams, motorists cannot drive faster than 30 kilometers per hour.