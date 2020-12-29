S.Snow, rain and slippery roads – the weather in Hessen will be wet and gray on Tuesday. In the morning the sky is mostly overcast, in some areas there is heavy rain, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced. It can also snow a little, especially in the mountains. The DWD meteorologists expect up to three centimeters of fresh snow by Wednesday. In lower regions it can also be smooth. The maximum temperatures are between three and six degrees, in the mountains between zero and two degrees.

In the night of Wednesday it will be frosty according to the information. Then it should cool down to minus three degrees. During the day, the DWD expects shower-like rain. Snow falls above 300 to 500 meters. The temperatures are between zero and five degrees. The people in Rhineland-Palatinate, Baden-Württemberg and Saarland also have to prepare for uncomfortable weather in the middle of the week.

It gets wet and cold for the people in Lower Saxony and Bremen too. Tuesday starts with light rain or snow, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced. The maximum values ​​are around four degrees. In the night of Wednesday clouds gather in the northwest and rain may occur in some areas. In the southeast it is loosened up with individual rain or snow showers. The temperatures drop to zero to two degrees, in the mountains down to minus two degrees. The meteorologists warn of the risk of ice.

On Wednesday thick clouds dominate the weather. Loosening can only occur between the Harz and Wendland. A rain band pulls through from the west, snow can fall in the mountains. In addition, there are maximum temperatures between four and seven degrees in Lower Saxony and Bremen.