Several inches of snow fell in some places. It doesn’t freeze for long, this Thursday morning. The snow showers will move to Germany in the first hours and the snow will not stay for long. Until then, it will provide beautiful winter pictures.

In other parts of the country there is rain and it can be slippery due to freezing streets. The KNMI expects that the risk of slipperiness will have passed from 10 a.m. But especially during the morning rush hour, road users still have to be very careful, even though Rijkswaterstaat has sprinkled extensively on many highways.

“The rush hour is always busy on Thursday morning,” said a spokesman for the ANWB yesterday. So the weather conditions and strike of regional transport are added to that. “People who know about the strike will probably work from home.”

Accidents occurred in a few places this morning, such as on the A2 near Eindhoven, where a lorry was jacked before 06:00. Things also went wrong on the A27 towards Utrecht. But it is not exceptionally busy: around 7.15 am, according to the ANWB, there was just over 300 kilometers of traffic jams. Pretty normal crowds for a Thursday. Most of the problems are on the highways in the south of the country.