Today is first day of spring, but it’s cold, wet and very windy in Mallorca with hail and snow forecast in some parts of the island. But there is some good news. The Palma Met Office (Aemet) is forecasting almost record temperatures for next weekend so that should put a spring in your step. As you can see in the graph below temperatures will be on the rise.

In view of these graphs, when would you predict that this storm will end?

➡️Temperatures rise

➡️The wind speed decreases

➡️Lower the probability of precipitation

-Probably from Tuesday? – pic.twitter.com/GrH2PyjS4Y – AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) March 20, 2021

Aemet has issued a yellow weather alert for strong winds gusting up to 80 kilometers an hour, an orange alert for stormy seas and 8 meter high waves throughout the Balearic Islands, except for the eastern coast of Mallorca and Minorca which are on yellow alert.

Another yellow alert has been issued for for torrential rain in the Serra de Tramuntana where up to 60 liters of rainwater per square meter is forecast to fall within 12 hours.

Aemet says the weather warning will be reduced to yellow when seas become calmer around 16:00. The wind is expected to drop later in the day but heavy snowfall is forecast above 800 meters.

Sunday will be overcast, cloudy and wet with cold northerly winds gusting up to 70 kilometers an hour and the daytime high will be 11 degrees, which is much colder than usual for this time of year.

Drivers are urged to be careful and avoid traveling in the Serra de Tramunta unless it’s absolutely essential.