For many people, a blanket of white snow is particularly Christmassy, ​​but that doesn’t always exist. How good are the chances this year?

Munich – Many people in Germany slowly get into the Christmas spirit in mid-November, but when you look out the window it can disappear again. Rainy weather and even flooding are forecast for the next few days. A white blanket made of snow would be much more Christmassy. For many Christmas fans it is the absolute dream weather. But what are the chances of that happening this year? The first forecasts for Christmas weather don’t give much hope, but snow doesn’t have to be ruled out yet.

Chaotic weather in Germany – Will there be snow at Christmas this year?

We are in an unusual year when it comes to weather. The summer was unusually rainy and stormy at times. Then the summer weather came back in September and we experienced a warm autumn, Germany is probably in weather chaos this year. But what will it actually be like during the Christmas season? Meteorologist Jan Schenk from the weather portal The Weather Channel gives an initial assessment.

According to the weather expert, the current ones are Forecasts for a white Christmas are rather poor. This is mainly due to low pressure areas over the Atlantic, which cause westerly and southerly winds in Germany. However, it could be that a low pressure area shifts, causing cold air to arrive for a short time. However, the cold air would probably quickly be followed by warm air again. “That means snowfall can happen – even in the week of Christmas – but it won’t last long. “You can already say that,” explained Schenk and clarified: “That means it doesn’t look particularly white for Christmas, but more like a green Christmas.”

Weather experts believe snow is unlikely at Christmas, but not impossible

When asked how likely the weather expert thinks a “green Christmas” is, Schenk answers: “I think 80 percent.” But you don’t have to completely rule out a white Christmas. The meteorologist makes it clear: “But you have to say now that there are certain uncertainties, it is nothing more than a trend.”

So far, the initial forecasts say snow at Christmas is unlikely, but it doesn’t have to be ruled out yet. (Symbolic image) © Rolf Poss/Imago

Especially according to the weekly weather models, the chances of a high pressure area forming in Scandinavia are better. This would cause cold air to move into Germany from the east. But even that wouldn’t be a guarantee of snow at Christmas. There could be cold air from the east, “but you have to say that this will probably happen in the first half of December – if it comes.”

The El Niño weather phenomenon further reduces the chances of snow at Christmas

This means that the meteorologist’s initial assessment even agrees with the prediction of the centenary calendar, which also predicts cold temperatures for mid-December. The current forecasts tend to rule out a white Christmas, but this is just a weather trend for now. Schenk also points out that we are in an El Niño year and the winters are often warmer in these years. At least it’s better than snow in summer, as happened in Austria this year.