Snow in the Metropolitan.
JAIRO RENDÃ“N/KRONOS AGENCY and Win Sports
Snow in the Metropolitan.
The coastal team won the first leg.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Junior from Barranquilla defeated Millonarios 1-0 in the first leg of the Super League that pits the two 2023 champions against each other.
Striker Carlos Bacca, from a penalty, was in charge of scoring the goal of the junior victory.
In the stands of the Metropolitano there was a carnival before the start of the game. The fans still celebrate winning the star last December.
And in the midst of their euphoria and joy, they appealed to their creativity to simulate snow in Barranquilla.
Before the game, a simulation of snow fell on the stands and the field of the Barranquilla stadium.
Thus, the fans continue to enjoy the journalist's phrase Juan Felipe Cadavidwho before the last League final predicted that it would first snow in Barranquilla before the coastal team snatched the place in the final from Tolima.
PABLO ROMERO
SPORTS
