Gianmarco Liberatore’s ‘feat’ with the shovel in front of the house shared with a snap on social media. The mayor of Castiglione to Adnkronos: “A meter of snow, the one that fell, on average”

A thick blanket of snow has fallen in Abruzzo. To leave the house, Mr. Gianmarco Liberatore had to dig a tunnel with a shovel. “In front of his house, which is located in the upper part of the town, the white coat has reached three meters,” the mayor of Castiglione Messer Marino, Silvana Di Palma, explains to Adnkronos. “The storm lasted all night and then the gusts of strong winds accumulated snow in some areas”. “On average – she adds – a meter of snow has fallen. But there are half-buried areas”. After managing to free the entrance to the house, Mr. Gianmarco posted a photo on social media. Castiglione is located at an altitude of 1,180 meters and has about 1,500 inhabitants.