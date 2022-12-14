Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Snow | HSY warns: Waste emptying will be delayed due to snow

December 14, 2022
The blizzard at the beginning of the week, the difficult weather conditions and the piled-up snow will make waste management difficult for at least a week.

On Monday the blizzard that has started seriously threatens the smoothness of waste management, informs the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY).

There is already a regional delay in container emptying for all types of waste. The problem concerns the entire capital region.

In its announcement, HSY appeals to residents and property managers to ensure that access routes are accessible and sandblasted if necessary.

People are also expected to be understanding and patient in a difficult situation.

An additional challenge bring frozen waste containers, their lids and the doors of waste facilities.

HSY hopes that people keep garbage bags at home if possible, if the waste bins are full.

There is no extra charge for garbage containers that are overfilled due to snow chaos, and there is no charge for missed emptying.

