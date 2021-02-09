Not much is going on in the north in terms of rail traffic and roads. Autobahn 2 is still tight. For many motorists between Bielefeld and Hanover, spending the night in the freezing cold was announced. Police get an overview.

Update 12.30 p.m .: On Tuesday morning the police got hold of one helicopter a picture of the location. “In the direction of travel Hanover it flows again, “said a police spokesman for the German press agency. But only with a view from above can be seen where there are still problems with clearing the traffic jam.

Message from February 9th 9:30 a.m .: Stay in the automobile or truck at Siberian temperatures: For many road users this was on the A2 Reality. At Bielefeld drivers and passengers spent the whole night on the road and sometimes had to stay in their cars for more than 16 hours in the freezing cold. Numerous truck blocked them in both directions Highway in NRW and Lower Saxony.

It was a Driving ban for all truck over 7.5 tons. The Truck driving ban on Highways was repeatedly extended on Monday. However, there were still many truck on road. Not all drivers would have adhered to it, said a police spokesman. The result: kilometers long traffic jams. The police registered 340 violations of a Truck driving ban. About the reasons why that Driving ban was not met, one can only speculate. The assumptions range from ignorance to the fact that there were language barriers.

Numerous district and state roads are closed or not passable due to snow drifts. Also have to keep repeating Motorway sections blocked due to slipperiness or transverse trucks. On the A2 in the direction Dortmund nothing works anymore: between Gutersloh and Hanover a 70-kilometer traffic jam has formed. Thousands of drivers are stuck and waiting in the freezing cold.

Autobahn 2: Several trucks are standing across

According to the responsible Garbsen motorway police this concerns especially the Lower Saxony Area behind the cross Bad Oeynhausen (North Rhine-Westphalia). A broken one causes additional problems truck at Rehren who the A2 Blocked road. On Monday several people met at Bad Oeynhausen truck transverse.

Because of the snow and Slippery road traffic jams on the A2 around Bielefeld even in the early morning hours still massive. “We are working under high pressure,” the highway police control center said at 5.45 am. “It will be a long time before the ball has broken up,” said one Police spokeswoman.

The police are gradually diverting the vehicles. But if you don’t have snow chains, you can hardly make any headway. Officials told WDR early Tuesday that the existing Full closures hopefully can be picked up in the morning. However, they also anticipate that it will take all day for the traffic jam has dissolved.

THW helpers in the night on the A2. Hundreds of people are still stuck here on Tuesday morning. © Festim Beqiri / dpa

The police said that supply stations with hot drinks will be set up in parking lots. “Due to the circumstances, we ask for your understanding and a lot of patience,” it said. The police recommend the area between the Gütersloh junction to Lower Saxony Extensive bypass the national border.

The severe winter weather lasts Lower Saxony still firmly under control. Snow and frost also impaired traffic on the streets and on the train on Tuesday morning. Most schools in the country will remain closed for the day. In the morning at 5 a.m., according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Hanover temperatures of minus ten degrees, in Bremen it was minus five degrees. For the day only a few snow showers with a risk of ice were expected, plus moderate frost of minus seven degrees.

in the Rail transport there were still many train cancellations or delays. For regional traffic, Deutsche Bahn reported “severe restrictions in the metropolitan area Hanover and Bremen ”. In addition, many long-distance connections are canceled. The Nordwestbahn and other regional railway companies also reported disruptions.

