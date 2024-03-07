Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

After a month, winter has set in again in the Alpine region. The heavy snowfall caused several severe weather warnings. And there's more to come.

Tyrol – Austria is once again struggling with the onset of winter. On Wednesday, March 6th, the Alps will be under the influence of the Genoa Low, a low pressure area in the Mediterranean region. This in turn means that moist air masses from the south move to the west. Since at the same time somewhat cooler air flows in from the northwest, it will be wintery again in the mountains. But even the lower altitudes are not spared from the snow hammer.

Weather unrest is moving through Austria: snow warnings for several federal states

It snowed all night in South Tyrol and early in the morning traffic jams formed on the Brenner motorway near Brixen. Up to 60 centimeters of snow fell in some areas. As the local state fire brigade association informed, the volunteer fire brigades had to go out to rescue vehicles due to the unrest in the weather. The association's Facebook page says: “Please pay attention to slippery roads and only drive with winter equipment!”

Severe weather warnings have been issued for several federal states; the orange warning level applies in the Brenner region. According to the traffic reporting center, the Brenner state road SS12 between Gossensaß and the Brenner is snow-covered and sometimes very slippery. On the North Tyrolean side, the B182 state road is also full of snow. However, the Brenner motorways have already been cleared well, so there should be no further traffic disruptions.

After snow chaos in the Alps: This is what the weather will be like in the coming days

On Wednesday, March 6th, the snowfall line on the north side of the Alps from west to east is between 500 and 900 meters. During the day it rises to 800 to 1200 meters. The following day, a few showers will fall, particularly from the Tyrolean lowlands to Upper Styria, with the snowfall limit at 500 to 800 meters. By midday on Thursday it will rise again to around 1000 meters and it will dry out. As the day progresses, the sun gradually sets in.

Due to the heavy snowfall, several severe weather warnings were issued in western Austria. © uwz.at

Friday, March 8th, has a lot of sunshine to offer, especially on the north side of the Alps and in the east of Austria, while high fog-like clouds remain in the south. In Carinthia the sun only appears occasionally, but apart from a few flakes or drops it remains dry. After a frosty start in some areas, even in the lowlands, temperatures of six to 15 degrees will be reached during the day. So winter is coming to an end again.

Austria is experiencing a second onset of winter. There is snow mainly in the Alps, but also at low altitudes (symbolic image). © Erich Spiess/dpa

Bavaria is also feeling the effects of the sudden onset of winter: after a spring-like weekend, the weather here is getting wet and cold again. Snowfall is also expected in the south. On Wednesday night, the snow line on the edge of the Alps fell to up to 700 meters. However, the second winter won't last long in Germany either, as the sun is expected to come out again by Friday, March 8th at the latest. (cln)