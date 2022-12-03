Genoa – i first snowflakes in Masone and Valle Scrivia, in the Genoese area, above 600 meters above sea level. Yesterday the Arpal had launched a yellow alert for snow in the hinterland of Savona in particular on the Po side, until 7pm today, Saturday 3 December. The inconveniences are limited at the moment, the traffic flows both on the A26 and on the A7 motorway.

The snow alert for Saturday 3 December, from 3 to 19, in area D

Arpal for today confirms the end of the yellow snow alert at 7pm on area D and forecasts widespread rainfall throughout the day with locally significant cumulative rainfall. The phenomena will assume a snowy nature at hilly altitudes on D (snow altitude 500-600 m) with weak accumulations in sensitive areas, moderate in non-sensitive areas. Light snowfalls in A. Possible sprinkling of snow in internal areas of B, possible episodes of mixed rain, snow or freezing rain (freezing) in internal areas of B and eastern part of E. Ascent of freezing temperatures in the evening. Ventilation up to strong northerners on ABD, southern or eastern on C.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 4 Still conditions of instability especially in the evening with possible phenomena also of a reverse or thunderstorm nature of at least moderate intensity. However, local episodes of strong intensity are not excluded, particularly in the central and eastern areas. In the early hours northern ventilation still locally strong in the central sectors with possible gusts up to 60 km/h.

MONDAY DECEMBER 5 Conditions of instability until the afternoon hours with possible showers or thunderstorms of at least moderate intensity. Local episodes of strong intensity will be possible, particularly in the central and eastern areas. Subsequent attenuation and gradual exhaustion of the phenomena by evening.