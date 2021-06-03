Snow fell in several provinces of Turkey on the Black Sea coast on the night of Thursday, June 3, the TV channel reports. TRT.

Residents of several villages of the provinces of Ardahan, Rize, Bolu saw snow cover in the morning. In some places, its thickness exceeded 4 cm.

Snow also fell on the territory of the ski resort on the Erciyes volcano, as a result of which the mountain plateaus turned white.

In May, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, allowed snow to fall in Moscow in June. According to the meteorologist, there have already been cases when snow fell in the capital this month of summer, but the snow cover did not form.

Wilfand noted that the latest snow cover in Moscow appeared in mid-May.