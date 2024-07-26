The south of Africathe peaks of the Western Cape and in high areas of the Eastern Cape have been covered with snow in recent days. Videos shared on social media show the strange phenomenon.

In the images shared by several users, you can see that snow is falling in places where there are zebras, giraffes, elephants and lions.

In the images you can see lions, giraffes, rhinos, zebras and even an ostrich. Photo:Instagram @yvettecarmen101 Share

Why does it snow in Africa?

Although the first image when thinking of Africa is not snow; it seems that, despite this being a rare phenomenon, It is not impossible for it to snow in the south of the continent, which is located quite close to the South Pole.

This, considering that in these months, between June and August, the southern hemisphere is in the middle of winter, unlike the northern countries.

According to the channel Vox WeatherSnowfall is also expected this weekend, starting on Friday, with more extreme conditions on Saturday. Widespread rainfall is also expected.

They predict that there will be up to 25 centimetres of snow on the highest peaks of the Western Cape and lighter snowfalls may occur above 1,200 metres.

Weather forecast for this weekend in Southern Africa. Photo:X @VoxWeatherZa Share

The images left by the snowfall

The video that has gone viral was recorded by Yvette Carmen Muller on a safari in the morning on July 8 of this year. Extreme cold weather has reportedly been reported in South Africa and the Western Cape in recent days.

“Forever grateful to have seen these magnificent animals on a rare snow safari,” Muller wrote on social media.

In other videos and images shared on social media, snow can be seen covering the arid ground as various animals move through the vegetation.

Between these, You can see lions, giraffes, rhinos, zebras and even an ostrich..

