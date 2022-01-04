The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said that Sinai and the cities overlooking the Red Sea witnessed a “peak” of weather instability.

In its statement, the authority explained that the city of Hurghada was covered in white in a rare phenomenon, and Sharm el-Sheikh witnessed heavy rain and heavy hail, and the rains in Sinai reached the level of torrential rain, as many roads were closed.

The state of atmospheric instability affected the rest of the governorates of Egypt, where moderate rain fell and reached heavy rain in some areas.

The Wadi Ferran – Saint Catherine road was closed three days ago due to the torrential rains that fell on Wadi Ferran.

A number of young men removed the snow from the climbing paths of Mount Marsa and Catherine, so that visitors could walk on them on foot.

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Iman Shaker, Director of the Center for Remote Sensing Meteorology, said that temperatures will be “above normal rates” for this year’s winter in Egypt.

And she pointed out that “with regard to rain, it will be around normal rates, except for the northern coasts, which will witness higher than normal rainfall rates.”

Regarding the arrival of temperatures in Egypt to zero during the winter of 2022, Shaker said: “Natural temperatures will be higher than normal rates, but it is possible that there will be some days that will witness a decrease in temperature.”

She added: “Indeed, the temperature in some areas reaches zero degrees Celsius, specifically in the Saint Catherine region, because it is a high and mountainous area, and the minimum temperature in it reaches 4 or 5 below zero.”

She stressed that “snow falls on the Catherine region with lower temperatures, but for Cairo and Lower Egypt, the minimum temperature now ranges between 10 to 11 degrees.”