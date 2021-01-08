The storm Filomena will continue to hit the Region of Murcia with cold and snow until Saturday. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains its Orange level warnings for this Friday in the Northwest and Altiplano regions due to snowfalls that can accumulate up to 15 and 6 centimeters thick, respectively, in 24 hours. In addition, in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón there is a yellow warning for coastal phenomena and wind of up to 70 km / h. In the rest of the Region the rains and cold will be persistent. According to weather forecasts, the situation will not abate until Saturday, when the Aemet hopes to reduce the warning for snowfall to yellow and only in the Northwest.

During the morning of this Friday the difficulties to travel on the roads of the Northwest and the Altiplano. Dozens of Murcian truckers were held for several hours in different sales after the closure of the A-30 highway to trucks. Circulation reopened at noon, although the persistence of snowfall could cause a new closure during the afternoon.

Closure of access to the El Llano urbanization, in Caravaca, due to snow. / Local police

The The road that connects the Lorca district of Zarzadilla de Totana with Bullas remains cut off by accumulation of snow, as confirmed to LA TRUTH by the Councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero. The rest of the roads and paths in the upper districts of Lorca are passable, although with caution to avoid accidents. During the early morning, the highest snowfalls in the area were recorded in the districts of Coy, Avilés and Doña Inés. The Emergency services have been working since six in the morning removing snow and opening accesses continuously with three snow shovels, said the mayor.

Gallery.



Low temperatures caused the formation of ice sheets in points of the urban area of ​​Caravaca, so it is advisable to avoid trips and those that are essential to do them with the utmost caution. The Local Police punctually cut off access to the El Llano urbanization, where these plates had caused the range between two vehicles.

Rescue of a car stuck in the snow in Los Royos (Caravaca), this Friday. / 112

Roads affected



The presence of water, snow and ice caused difficulties on several regional roads. According to the latest update of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), at 4:00 p.m., the following was still in yellow level (complicated traffic and prohibition of trucks and articulated vehicles): Jumilla, RM-404, at kilometer 7, RM-A11, between 8 and 20.5 and 26.5; and in Moratalla, the RM-703, between kilometers 17 and 25.

In addition, the following roads are on a green level due to difficult traffic conditions: in Yecla, the N-344, kilometers 82.0-105.0, and the RM-426, between 12 and 15.5; in Caravaca de la Cruz, RM-702, between 11 and 31, and RM-711, between 8 and 29; in Moratalla, RM-730, kilometers 0-41.

Since Wednesday members of the Territorial Civil Protection Plan of the Region of Murcia (Platemur) and the General Directorate of Natural Environment work to restore circulation on snow-affected roads. In addition, CEIS firefighters, forestry specialists and environmental agents provide logistical support in various parts of the Community.

This Friday a total of four were deployed snow plows on the Northwest highways, three on the RM-15 highway, one on the Altiplano roads, two in Moratalla, one in Sierra Espuña and three in Bullas. For their part, the most affected municipalities launched their respective local devices and the State Highway Demarcation spread 40 tons of salt and 14,000 liters of brine to prevent the formation of ice sheets.

Due to the storm, Education maintains until Monday the suspension of classes in educational centers in the upper districts of Moratalla: Cañada de la Cruz, El Sabinar and La Tercia / Benizar. The entrances to the Sierra Espuña Regional Park and the Sierra de la Pila are also closed.

More than 200 calls and a trapped trucker



Since Thursday the Emergency Coordination Center had to attend 202 subjects related to the storm, most of them due to the state of the roads, mainly in Moratalla, Caravaca de la Cruz, Bullas and Cehegín. 49 requests for the removal of obstacles had to be answered and three drivers who were trapped or who had run off the road were given assistance.

The most notable incidence was trucker rescue that he was trapped in the cabin of the vehicle when he left the road and overturned on the RM-730 highway, in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz. Fortunately, the injured man was able to be released by the fire brigade without the need for medical assistance.