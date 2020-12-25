Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand warned Muscovites about heavy snowfall in the capital, NSN reports.

According to him, at the end of this week, the weather in Moscow “will be completely non-standard.”

“Tomorrow we expect very difficult weather – the passage of the frontal sections, the temperature rise to 0 degrees. There will be snow, strong in places. Wet snow will fall in the region, ice will fall, snow drifts, ”he said.

The forecaster stressed that in general, over 10 centimeters of precipitation will fall on Friday and part of Saturday, which will become a “snow collapse.”

He added that he does not rule out snowstorms and ice on Moscow streets.

Earlier, Vilfand said that an anticyclone will replace the cyclone on Sunday. Day and night, the thermometer will drop to minus 5-10 degrees. Precipitation on this day is not expected, the sun will peep out.

At the beginning of next week, nighttime temperatures will drop below minus 10 degrees.