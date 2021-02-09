Snow, ice, freezing cold – and careless truck drivers caused a traffic gridlock on Tuesday night. In many places still nothing works.

On the night of Tuesday (February 9th), the snow storm over Germany triggered a real traffic blackout.

Careless truck drivers on the highways were probably also to blame. Travelers on the A2 near Bielefeld had to spend the night in their cars. The traffic jam dragged on to the next federal state.

There is still chaos on other highways as well. Minister Scheuer advises: “If you don’t have to be out and about, you should stay at home until Wednesday.”

Bielefeld – The German Weather Service (DWD) had warned very clearly, unfortunately rightly. A snow storm and an icy east wind shock frozen Germany. Snow and slippery roads brought traffic to a standstill on many highways in the middle of the country. The people on the A2 in North Rhine-Westphalia were hit particularly badly. Trucks were actually banned from driving there due to the weather conditions.

Snow chaos in Germany: trucks do not believe in driving bans – and trigger traffic blackouts

Many apparently did not believe the warnings and still steered their truck onto the autobahn – only to get stuck on a slight incline on the icy road a little later. If this has happened to you before, you know how stupid this feeling is. The tires spin, although there is hardly any incline to be seen. If you have to stop now, it’s done for you, then you can’t get away. Already on Monday lunchtime nothing worked. Numerous sliding and stationary trucks blocked the A2 in both directions.

The A2 near Bielefeld. Nothing has been going on here since Monday noon. © Fabian Strauch

A2 near Bielefeld closed since Monday noon – Tuesday morning still tight

The police had to block the A2 at Bielefeld in both directions so that the THW could recover the trucks. And that dragged on. “But it will take a long time before the ball has broken up,” said a spokeswoman for the NRW control center during the night. Despite a diversion, the traffic jam had hardly decreased in the early morning hours.

“The overall situation is difficult, we are rotating”

The drivers between the trucks could no longer go forwards or backwards either. In the freezing cold, she had to spend the night in her car. The backwater grew to 37 kilometers and even extended to Lower Saxony. “The overall situation is difficult, we are rotating,” said a spokesman for the Bielefeld police early Tuesday morning.

A2 near Dortmund was also closed – helpers distribute blankets and drinks

According to the police, the situation near Dortmund, where the A2 was also closed, was a little less dramatic. Dozens of trucks got stuck on the road in the direction of Oberhausen on Monday afternoon, although trucks over 7.5 tons were actually banned from driving until 10 p.m. “The police registered 340 violations of the ban there,” said the spokeswoman. The emergency services provided all those who remained lying down with warm drinks and blankets. But that should have been little consolation for most of the people: In the meantime, according to the situation center, the backwater was ten kilometers long, but it dissolved during the night.

Chaotic situation on highways: In many places nothing works anymore

The traffic situation in central Germany on Tuesday morning. There is nothing green anymore. © Screenshot / Google Maps

The situation was chaotic on other motorways as well. On the A10 at Spreeau in Brandenburg During the night, two trucks stood across the slippery lane and neither came forward nor back, as a police spokeswoman said. On the A4 In East Hesse, a traffic jam had meanwhile cleared up during the night – according to the police, there were some drivers there 15 hours persevered in their car. In some cases, the traffic was slow to get going again because police officers had to wake up truck drivers who had missed the waiting time.

Attention commuters by rail and road: Biggest restrictions on Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, commuters in large parts of Germany have to be prepared for further restrictions. Snow removal and repair teams are on duty for the railway so that rail traffic on the main lines can be gradually resumed by Tuesday evening, the railway said on Monday. Long-distance traffic had previously been completely suspended on several connections on Monday.

Minister Scheuer: “If you don’t have to, you should stay at home”

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer appealed to citizens in the north and in the middle of Germany to refrain from traveling at least until Wednesday. “In such extreme conditions, even the best point heating and the best clearing vehicle can reach their limits,” said the CSU politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday). “Therefore, for the time being, at least for the center and north, the following applies: If you don’t have to be on the road, you should stay at home.”

“We are working on every nook and cranny to free the north-south connections – that we can at least drive to a limited extent,” he announced on “Bild Live”.

“A new band is emerging: a small but very heavy one. Tuesday and Wednesday we will get a lot of snow on the Baltic Sea and Rügen and above all stormy conditions, ”the minister continued. But frost is also becoming a challenge, for example in eastern Germany.

New storm warning on the coast: Lake effect causes snow storm

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of heavy snowfall up to 40 centimeters and snowdrifts from Tuesday night, especially in Ostholstein and neighboring districts. The background to the expected sustained snowfall and drifting snow in parts of Schleswig-Holstein is primarily the so-called lake effect, as meteorologist Frank Böttcher explained on Monday. The strong wind brings moisture over the Baltic Sea, which falls over land as snow.