E.Xtreme winter weather with huge amounts of snow dominates large parts of Germany for the third day in a row and leads to a standstill on roads and rails. On the A2 near Bielefeld, drivers and passengers spent the whole night on the road and sometimes had to stay in their cars for more than 16 hours in the freezing cold. The motorway was temporarily closed in both directions – a total of more than 70 kilometers of traffic jams formed around Bielefeld on Tuesday morning. The police wanted to get an idea of ​​the situation from a helicopter. There were also significant traffic obstructions on other motorways such as the A4 in East Hesse.

From the point of view of Autobahn GmbH Westfalen, the chaos on the A2 was largely caused by truck drivers who did not adhere to the motorway driving ban until 10 p.m. Far too many truck drivers would have disregarded the ban, said Autobahn spokesman Bernd Löchter on Tuesday in Hamm. The lifting of the ban after 10 p.m. did not make the situation much worse. “We already had traffic jams there. We had to get through that. In that respect it was actually already too late. ”The reason for the lifting of the driving ban at 10:00 p.m. was information that the heavy snowfall was moving north, said Löchter.

Snow storm had already caused traffic chaos in parts of Germany on Sunday. On Tuesday, Deutsche Bahn also spoke of “extreme storms”, which will continue to cause delays and train cancellations in large parts of Germany. The emergency services were working flat out to clear snow and ice in particular from the main routes, reported the railway in the early morning. In many places, however, heavy snowfalls, snow drifts and frost made the work more difficult.









Photo gallery



Standstill

:



Germany in snow chaos





From Dresden on Tuesday there were no long-distance trains in the direction of Leipzig, Frankfurt, Hanover and Cologne until further notice, as stated on the Deutsche Bahn website here. Accordingly, no long-distance trains rolled between Hamburg and Kiel, between Hamburg and Lübeck and between Hamburg and Westerland on Sylt.

For the Baltic Sea, the German Weather Service (DWD) predicted heavy snowfall with drifting snow on Tuesday. Because of this, official storm warnings were issued for Ostholstein on Tuesday. On the coasts it is windy to stormy. The DWD meteorologists reported light snowfall for southern Germany. Permafrost is also widespread.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer appealed to citizens in the north and in the middle of Germany to refrain from traveling at least until Wednesday. “In such extreme conditions, even the best point heating and the best clearing vehicle can reach their limits,” said the CSU politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday). On “Bild Live” he said: “A new band is emerging: a small but very heavy one. Tuesday and Wednesday we will get a lot of snow on the Baltic Sea and Rügen and above all stormy conditions. “





In Nuremberg, a large power plant failed after a fire in icy temperatures. About 15,000 people were affected. According to the energy company N-Ergie, the supply of district heating was impaired in two parts of the city. “We are currently not assuming that the heaters will fail completely,” said a spokesman for N-Ergie. “But it will be noticeably colder in the houses.” The city declared a disaster on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, aid organizations in some places increased their efforts for the homeless. In Hanover, for example, the “cold bus” of the Johanniter was on the road again on Monday evening to provide those in need with warm food and drink. According to a spokeswoman, the city of Frankfurt had already extended the opening times of a winter night in an underground station at the weekend.