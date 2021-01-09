Heavy snowfall causes large parts of Spain to sometimes be chaotic. In Madrid, drivers were stuck for hours.

The weather is causing chaotic conditions in Spain.

In Madrid, more than 60 centimeters of fresh snow * is reported.

The mayor urges citizens to stay at home.

Update from January 9, 2021, 3:40 p.m .: Large parts will also be on Saturday Spain again from extremes Snowfalls haunted, which sometimes force public life to shut down. After the Airport of Spain’s capital Madrid, as well as various train routes due to the over 60 centimeters Fresh snow had to close, other areas are affected at the weekend.

Weather chaos in Spain: bus traffic and garbage collection in Madrid stopped – new temperature record

So in Madrid also the public Bus transport set. Likewise, the garbage disposal that cannot move because of the enormous snow masses. The last time they were comparable was in 1971 – exactly 50 years ago Snowfall recorded in the Spanish metropolis. Mayor José Luis Martinez-Almeida urged the population in a video on Twitter not to leave the house. Because even on Saturday will be in large parts Spain again up to 20 centimeters Fresh snow expected.

The national Weather service therefore called out the “red alert” for the center of the country. As a trigger for that Weather chaos is the storm “Filomena“, Which is supposed to move to the northeast on Sunday. Already on Wednesday “Filomena“Also for putting up a new unofficial Temperature records. A private weather station at an altitude of 2000 meters measured -34.1 degrees Celsius.

Snow chaos in Spain and Italy: some drivers are stuck for “more than 15 hours”

First report from January 9, 2021: Madrid / Bozen – Because of one thing Polar vortex–Splits There are extremely cold days * and nights in Germany too. But in southern Europe, a current onset of winter with sometimes massive snowfalls is causing chaotic conditions. In Madrid, for example, more than 60 centimeters of snow fell in places.

Weather chaos in Spain: Madrid is sinking in the snow

The storm “Filomena” caused a lot of fun in Madrid with heavy snowfalls, but also chaos and fear. On the motorway rings of the Spanish capital one sat more than 60 centimeters of snow Many drivers found that they had to spend part of the night in their vehicles – and on Saturday afternoon they still waited trembling for help. “We have been stuck here for more than 15 hours, no one has brought us water, blankets or food”, said Patricia Manzanares in a telephone interview on Spanish television. She complained: “We don’t get any information at all, and there is also a three or four year old girl in the car next to us.”

The largest airport in Spain in Madrid also announced in the afternoon that operations would be suspended for the whole day. The Madrid S-Bahn stopped operating until further notice, the Renfe railway company canceled many connections on Saturday. In addition, several motorways and country roads were closed. “The snow of the century paralyzes Madrid,” headlined the newspaper ABC.

Snow chaos in Madrid: it could get worse

Thick white flakes have been falling from the sky in Madrid continuously since Friday morning. The heavy snowfall should not stop there on Saturday around midnight. Since Friday evening and until Saturday evening, the highest red alert has been in effect in the capital, but also in ten of the country’s 50 provinces.

In the regions where there was no snow, “Filomena” brought severe weather *, strong gusts of wind, continuous rain and high waves. Across the country, more than a hundred roads and highways were closed on Saturday.

Snow ensures a number of rescue missions in Italy too

Heavy snowfalls have also resulted in numerous missions for the fire brigade in Italy. Especially in the north of the country, the rescue workers had to clear roads and get broken vehicles back on the road, as the fire department announced. The snow also weighed on the roofs of many snow-covered places in the regions of Emilia Romagna and Lombardy. In the village of Sappada in the north-eastern region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia near the Austrian border, the firefighters had to climb a church to shovel the snow from the roof of the church. The fire brigade reported a total of around 200 snow missions from the regions. (dpa / rjs) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

